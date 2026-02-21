Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Donutal

New Alien Interrogation Game Donutal Announced

Inspect and interrogate aliens coming through a space port in Donutal, as a free demo iss available this week for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Donutal is a new alien interrogation adventure game releasing soon from Arc System Works.

Players take on the role of Chief Xeno Inspector screening extraterrestrial visitors at a spaceport.

Use dynamic group conversations and simultaneous interrogations to uncover alien intentions.

Your choices shape Earth’s fate, with decisions impacting daily news and the game's branching story.

Arc System Works revealed a new game this week, as you'll be checking on aliens in Donutal. This is an alien interrogation adventure game that kinda feels like Papers, Please in space, where you will have different conversations with aliens who have come though this spaceport and need to be checked to see why exactly they need to visit Earth. Are they just tourists or do they have some sinister intentions? You can find out in the free demo happening next week for Steam Next Fest, as we have more details and a trailer here.

Donutal

Donutal is an alien screening adventure game where you uncover true identities through "conversation." The game is set in the year 2206 at an International Space Port built upon the remains of the former International Space Station. Players take on the role of a "Chief Xeno Inspector" who has awakened from a 150-year cryosleep. To repay a massive debt they have no memory of incurring, the player must screen aliens arriving on Earth. These aliens are seen as a potential solution to Earth's mounting problems. While some wish to enter for tourism or study, are their intentions truly innocent? Your screening decisions will determine the fate of the Earth.

Group Screening & Conversations: Players screen aliens in groups of up to eight. You must deduce the truth and decide whether to grant entry based on information pulled from their conversations—what they say, who they suspect, and who they protect.

Players screen aliens in groups of up to eight. You must deduce the truth and decide whether to grant entry based on information pulled from their conversations—what they say, who they suspect, and who they protect. Simultaneous Interrogation: You can summon up to two members of a group to the interrogation room at the same time. Whether they are lovers, strangers, or members of hostile species, their reactions and answers will change depending on who is standing next to them. By interrogating two people simultaneously, you may expose hidden motives and contradictions.

You can summon up to two members of a group to the interrogation room at the same time. Whether they are lovers, strangers, or members of hostile species, their reactions and answers will change depending on who is standing next to them. By interrogating two people simultaneously, you may expose hidden motives and contradictions. A Story Shaped by Your Choices: While you may want to actively admit aliens who can contribute to Earth's prosperity, letting in dangerous individuals could lead to irreversible consequences. The morning news will report on how your decisions from the previous day have impacted the planet. Whether you can pay off your debt and set foot on Earth—and whether Earth still exists by then—depends entirely on your judgments.

