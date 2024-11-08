Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamate, New Arc Line

New Arc Line Reveals Steam Early Access Release Date

New Arc Line finally has a release date for Early Access, as the game arrives on Steam in a limited capacity later this month

Article Summary New Arc Line hits Steam Early Access on November 26, offering a sneak peek before the full release.

Explore New Arc, a city masked by beauty but plagued by corruption and inequality.

Craft technopunk gear, master arcane arts, and make tough decisions impacting your fate.

Your actions will shape the New World's future; rise from immigrant to influential figure.

Developer Dreamate and publisher Fulqrum Publishing have confirmed the Early Access release date for New Arc Line on Steam. After what feels like the longest time after being announced, the game will be out on November 26, giving players a limited version to play while they continue to work on it for an eventual full release. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we now wait the next few weeks for it to arrive.

New Arc Line

The New World looms on the horizon; on its shore is the shining city of progress and the last beacon of hope in your search for a cure to your family's fatal disease – New Arc. You arrive in this foreign land by steerage of a steamship, cramped with thousands of other immigrants, a stranger in a strange land full of wonder. But you will soon discover that the city's beauty runs only skin-deep, and all you find is rot beneath the golden facade. Dark smoke from the factories chokes the skies, and segregation, inequality, and corruption run rampant.

You will have to rise from the very bottom, make tough decisions, and get your hands dirty if you are to succeed – and you must, no matter the cost! Craft technopunk gear or master the arcane arts, fight, steal, or smooth-talk your way to the top and become the hero or villain you want to be. You will not have to face the trials of this world alone; however, you can find your companions and gather your party, make foes and allies, fall in love, get involved in a massive conspiracy, and change the course of history forever.

Make a name for yourself, influence countless lives for better or worse, and watch the consequences of your choices unfold. You may start out as only a poor immigrant, but soon your exploits will fill the front pages of newspapers, and the events you set in motion will change the fate of the New World forever. Will you rise to the occasion?

