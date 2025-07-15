Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Goat Games, Tamer Town

New City Management Game Tamer Town Announced For 2026

Tamer Town is a brand-new city management game where tamers and monsters unite in a unique setting, set to be released in 2026

Article Summary Tamer Town launches in 2026, blending monster-taming with city management for a new gaming experience.

Collect, train, and evolve over 130 unique Mokitons to help power your growing town and keep it thriving.

Explore diverse biomes, lead expeditions, and uncover resources and rare monsters to enhance your city.

Compete in tactical battles, tackle city tournaments, and overcome events that test your management skills.

Indie game developer and publisher Crazy Goat Games have unveiled their first game as a new studio, as we get our first look at Tamer Town. This is a unique take on the traditional city management game, as you are building a town where trainers from monster catching games actually live with the monsters they would use in battle, creating a more harmonious kind of city that you help put together. The team have released info and a trailer, but we won't see the game until 2026.

Tamer Town

In Tamer Town, you'll collect and train Mokitons in a city-building strategy game where tamers and their creatures grow stronger together, forge lasting bonds and defend their unique town as one. Blending monster-taming with city management, Tamer Town lets you build a living ecosystem where creatures don't just battle — they power buildings, gather resources, balance elemental zones, and even influence neighborhood moods. Happy Mokitons boost your city's growth. Unhappy ones? Expect a little chaos.

Explore new biomes, uncover hidden areas, and lead expeditions to find rare monsters and valuable resources. Your city's reputation depends on how well you care for your Mokitons and how strong your tamers become. Compete in tournaments against other cities by assembling a strong Mokiton team, customizing your arena, and adapting your tactics to earn rare rewards. In Tamer Town, every choice matters — for your creatures, your city, and your legacy.

Collect, train, evolve, and bond with 130+ Mokitons – each with unique personalities, traits, and evolution paths.

Build and manage a growing town where Mokitons are more than fighters – they're co-workers, helpers, and neighbors.

Explore new biomes, discover species, and complete expeditions to unlock resources and stories.

Compete in tactical battles and city tournaments to climb the ranks and earn rewards.

React to surprises – mysterious visitors, rare events, and unexpected challenges that test your adaptability.

Shape the city with decorations, zoning, and elemental balance – making your Mokitons happy and productive.

