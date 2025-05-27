Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Distraction, LORT

New Co-Op Action Roguelite Game LORT Announced

An all-new co-op action roguelite game called LORT has been revealed this week, as the team are aiming to release it this Winter

Indie game developer and publisher Big Distraction has revealed their latest game today, as we're getting a new co-op action roguelite called LORT. The game will allow up to eight players to fight in a cursed fantasy world, filled with chaos, goblins, and near-death experiences for would-be adventurers. We have the finer details about the game for you here, along with the announcement trailer, as the team is aiming to release it on Steam sometime in Q4 2025.

LORT

LORT is a 1–8 player co-op action roguelite. Team up with your friends to battle, loot, and stack ridiculous power-ups across a cursed fantasy world. Fight toward escape, revive your homies, and get absolutely chadded as you evolve from goblin tickler to god slapper. Bring your homies (or bravely solo it, you absolute legend) for chaotic, over-the-top co-op madness. Combo your attacks, cover each other's backs, and rally your friends by blowing the tooter as the chaos scales from "this seems fine" to "oh no."

Swords, wands, bows, or the age-old gun—it's all up to you. Freely swap your weapons, discover explosive combos, and pick your favorite way to slap goblins into next week. A powerup in your hand is worth two in a chest. Get to mixing, matching, and stacking to outhit and outlast your enemies with powerups like Nah's Barrier, Boomer's Blessing, Trophy of Swole, Cool Comfy Shorts, and over 100 more! Massive, weird, and ready to ruin your run—these bosses hit hard, play dirty, and laugh at your cute little power-ups. Learn the dance, punish their weakness, and slap back harder.

This isn't just any run—it's THE run. Achieve peak power-up perfection, become absurdly overpowered, and turn the tables on this cursed world. Goblins will tell horror stories about you. Pick your ingredients. Choose your quests. Build the run you want. Choices you make stir the pot—determining which bizarre enemies, cursed locations, and giant, weirdo bosses show up to ruin your day. Cook up chaos, or play it smart… just don't under-season it. Thanks for sticking around. No loot here, just raw appreciation. You read the whole thing. That's rare. You might actually be… the chosen one.

