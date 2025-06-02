Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: carmen sandiego

Carmen Sandiego Launches Pride Event FestiVILE: Carnival Crisis

The modern Carmen Sandiego video game as a new Pride-themed event, as the FestiVILE: Carnival Crisis is underway for a month

Help Carmen save New Orleans' Pride parade by solving a parade mystery before July 6th for exclusive rewards.

Take on new cases worldwide, with the addition of Chapter 4 Part 1—The Fallen Idol and fresh global locations.

Carmen Sandiego celebrates 40 years with modern gameplay, puzzle-solving, and globetrotting adventure.

Gameloft has launched a new event in the modern Carmen Sandiego video game, as they have an entire Pride-themed event with the FestiVILE: Carnival Crisis. The game will have a new story for you to take part in, along with a ton of new cosmetics and additions to the game to celebrate Pride Month, running all the way until July 6. We have more info below as the content is now live.

FestiVILE: Carnival Crisis

In FestiVILE: Carnival Crisis, Carmen Sandiego heads to New Orleans to help save the city's biggest Pride parade. VILE has, in typical fashion, crashed the party and stolen the parade's prized floral decorations before the celebration even gets started. Can Carmen beat the clock and save the parade? Players can join the limited-time event starting today and running through July 6th and, if they solve the case, will unlock a fabulous new in-game outfit, fit for a master thief with serious pride. But players should hurry – once the event is done until next year!

Plus, keep the battle against VILE going with the all new Chapter 4 Part 1 – The Fallen Idol. VILE has a new boss and they've targeted the Great Sphinx of Giza. Uncover clues in Toronto's Casa Loma and Kensington Market, as well as the iconic Johari Bazaar in Jaipur and join forces with ACME before this ancient wonder vanishes for good!

Carmen Sandiego

The Carmen Sandiego game will enable players to traverse the globe, immersing themselves in vibrant cultures while visiting iconic cities and landmarks. From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the picturesque shrines in Tokyo, every corner of the world becomes their playground as they unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE's most elusive criminals to justice. Every decision players make will shape the outcome as they compile dossiers and race against the clock to foil VILE's nefarious plans. Whether playing through story-driven campaigns or classic modes, this modernized Carmen Sandiego experience promises to enthrall both new and long-time fans alike.

Celebrating what will be Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary, this new game offers an exciting chapter in the beloved franchise, continuing Carmen's journey as a vigilante who now steals from thieves to protect the world's treasures. Building on the success of the award-winning Netflix animated series, this original game takes players of all ages on a globe-trotting adventure, using high-tech gadgets to track down VILE criminal syndicates across real-world locations. Carmen Sandiego features a 3D world with puzzle-solving mechanics, real-world locations, and the classic gameplay of tracking down suspects and solving cases, delivering a fresh, immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

