Blizzard Entertainment Reveals New Diablo II Vinyl Box Set

Blizzard Entertainment along with iam8bit has revealed a brand new special edition release for Diablo II's soundtrack. This is going to be the biggest collector's piece for any fan of the franchise as they are going all out for this one. You're getting multicolored vinyl pressings that look demonic to match the tone of the box they come in. You'll also be getting a number of different items like bonus music, a special record adaptor for 45's, a cork and rubber slipmat, a miniature scroll, and more. This set is meant to be the end-all-be-all of your collection for the music side of the game. The set will run you $200 to purchase and be aware, they're only pressing 1,500 of these. Once they're gone, that's it.

The Diablo II: Resurrected 3xLP Deluxe Box Set features 33 songs from Matt Uelman's Diablo II: Resurrected soundtrack. Billelis provided the cover art, with Ryan Brinkerhoff designing the album's inner sleeves and layout. The edition is available for pre-order starting February 25 and will ship March 2022. The Diablo II: Resurrected 3xLP Deluxe Box Set embraces Diablo II's dark side, with an inky black box featuring Diablo II's Dark Wanderer. Foil-stamped details lend additional depth to the box, adding to its otherworldly appearance. Upon closer examination, two hidden drawers slide open, revealing the following dark artifacts: An exclusive Horadric Staff pin, faithfully recreating the powerful item's iconography — including an inset "sapphire" gem.

The Diablo II: Resurrected soundtrack, with 33 tracks pressed on three albums with red and black, and milky clear and black colorways.

Inner sleeve art highlighting Diablo II: Resurrected's newly imagined heroes, along with their original designs.

A bone-colored bonus 7", featuring 6 bonus tracks — including four never-released outtakes.

An exclusive 45 RPM record adaptor, designed in the form of a pentagram amulet.

A high-quality cork and rubber slipmat with a screen-printed pentagram logo.

A miniature cinematic scroll.