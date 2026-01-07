Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alice Games, Dig Dig Die

New Co-Op Horror Game Dig Dig Die Announced For Q1 2026

Go grave robbing with up to six of your friends in the co-op horror game Dig Dig Die, coming out sometime in the next couple of months

Article Summary Dig Dig Die is a new co-op horror game set for release in Q1 2026, supporting up to six players online.

Play as pirates grave robbing on cursed floating ships, facing monsters and unpredictable dangers as you dig.

Features include proximity voice chat, random UFO abductions, buffs, curses, and casino minigames on your ship.

Chaos, betrayal, and emergent horror gameplay make Dig Dig Die perfect for unpredictable co-op sessions.

Indie game developer and publisher Alice Games has revealed their latest co-op title on the way, as we got our first look at Dig Dig Die. This is essentially a game about grave robbing and its consequences in a world where you and your crew scavange different graveyards in a floating ship. But the dead and other entities don't appreciate having graves messed with, as you'll eventually find out. The game has no release date beyond the idea we'll see it in Q1 of this year, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Dig Dig Die

In Dig Dig Die, players take on the role of pirates raiding graveyards from a cursed flying ship, digging up coffins and crypts in search of valuable loot. Armed with shovels, crowbars, and questionable weapons, crews must work together, or betray one another, to escape with their haul before the monsters hear them coming. Beneath the dirt lie coffins and crypts packed with loot of varying value. Some items grant powerful boosts like super speed or high jumps. Others carry curses. And sometimes, digging too deep causes a monster to burst straight out of the ground.

With various voice effects available to be used in proximity chat, Dig Dig Die encourages you to grab up to five friends and head to the graveyard, but the truly unlucky might still get abducted mid-run by a UFO, beamed helplessly into space. Between raids, players return to their flying ship to gamble and gear up. Vending machines dispense boosters and useful items, while the ship's hold features a full casino including blackjack, roulette, and thimbles where players can multiply their earnings… or lose everything in seconds. Dig Dig Die supports up to six players online, making it a perfect fit for chaotic friend groups and unpredictable voice chat moments. Solo play is possible, but when things go wrong, nobody will hear you scream.

Online co-op horror for 1–6 players

Proximity voice chat with voice effects that affect gameplay

Terrifying monsters and random UFO abductions

Digging-based loot system with buffs and cursed items

Vending machines offering positive boosters

Full casino and bar aboard the flying ship

Emergent chaos, betrayal, and unforgettable co-op moments

