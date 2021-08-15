New Dating Sim Game Wrestling With Emotions Announced

Indie developer and publisher Team Lazerbeam revealed their new dating sim called Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid On The Block. A sequel to their first wrestling dating sim, this one will have even more options, plot lines, and wrestlers to choose from as you look for the best person to have a match with (in more ways than one). The game has a ton of references to old-school wrestling from the glory days of WWF/E and WCW that will make longtime and even casual wrestling fans laugh at. The game doesn't have a release date yet as they're just getting the word out, but you can see what the game has to offer here while we wait for more info.

Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid On The Block takes place 6 years after the events of Wrestling With Emotions: Quest For The Perfect Match. In that time the promotion's popularity has exploded and the original cast have blossomed into full-blown superstars. Now the year is 1994, and you play the role of the promotion's newest rookie. Big Boss MC Manny McMan is just looking for another low-level jobber and your coach Major Malfunction doesn't see much potential in you. Guess you'll just have to prove them wrong! Or you could just be a total slacker? It's you're call! Befriend, seduce, enrage and bodyslam a diverse cast of musclebound heartthrobs in a one-of-a-kind experience that flips the classic dating simulator upside down and powerbombs it through a ringside table. The World's most cuddly choice-based life/ wrestling/ dating simulator is back! Return to the surreal world of "Wrestling With Emotions" with a brand new game that's bursting with heart, humour and muscle-bound cuties! Create yr dream wrestle-babe and tell a unique story story of bent rules, broken hearts and bulging biceps!

There are no wrong choices in this story that celebrates individuality, and every player will find their decisions rewarded with a uniquely absurd adventure! Do you want to be a muscle-bound himbo? Do you dream of being the most elegant warrior in the ring? Do you want to put the attitude back into wrestling? Maybe you just want to blow audiences away with your theatrics? in 'Wrestling With Emotions' you can do it all! Character creation and role playing take center stage as you design and grow your dream wrestler! Attract the perfect partner as you grow your MEAT (Muscle, Elegance, Attitude & Theatrics) and shape a unique personality by growing your BONES (Bodacious, Open, Neurotic, Easy Going & Steadfast). Use your freshly pumped-up MEAT to create brand-new power-moves and finishers

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid on The Block – Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/VeI68u_AyHY)