7 Minutes In Hell Adds New Content For Halloween

7 Minutes In Hell has just receieved a brand-new content update for Halloween, as the team continues to work on it in Early Access

Article Summary Experience Knockout Power and carry teammates' bodies in 7 Minutes In Hell's latest update.

Explore the new Campground Arena with flashlights and encounter friendly critters.

Find and extract sponsor tokens for exclusive arena upgrades in the Shop.

Revamped audio and bug fixes enhance gameplay immersion and user experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaggle Studios has added a new update for 7 Minutes In Hell, as the game is still sitting in Early Access on Steam. This is essentially a content update for the game as it's still being worked on, so you're getting content that would have been in the final game, along with adjustments to gameplay, audio, and more. We have details about the update below and the latest trailer above.

7 Minutes In Hell – Halloween Update

Knockout Power Unleashed! – Now, contestants can knock each other out! Whether it's accidental or intentional, be careful where the weapon falls!

Now, contestants can knock each other out! Whether it's accidental or intentional, be careful where the weapon falls! No body left behind – Players can now carry the bodies of their dead teammates.

Players can now carry the bodies of their dead teammates. Arena Upgrades – Cashboxes and items spawn in lockers, sometimes placed on a convenient eye-level hook. Circuit Boxes have also been added to the arenas – players can smash these for exciting surprises.

Cashboxes and items spawn in lockers, sometimes placed on a convenient eye-level hook. Circuit Boxes have also been added to the arenas – players can smash these for exciting surprises. New Campground Arena – Grab flashlights, and don't wander too far from the group—this new arena will keep players on their toes with dangerous campfires and overly friendly forest critters.

Grab flashlights, and don't wander too far from the group—this new arena will keep players on their toes with dangerous campfires and overly friendly forest critters. New Sponsor Tokens – Collect sponsor tokens hidden inside the arenas and extract them to unlock upgrades in the Shop. Look under "Upgrades" in the Shop to purchase these arena upgrades!

Collect sponsor tokens hidden inside the arenas and extract them to unlock upgrades in the Shop. Look under "Upgrades" in the Shop to purchase these arena upgrades! New Employee Alert: Shadow People – Checking lockers? If they find players, it's relocation time—whether they wanted it or not! (who knows where players will end up).

Checking lockers? If they find players, it's relocation time—whether they wanted it or not! (who knows where players will end up). Revive Tweaks – Get knocked down? Time to get up again! Each time players go down, they can get back up at 50% of the health they had. But half the health now means half the revive time and state time. The revive penalty has also been removed.

Get knocked down? Time to get up again! Each time players go down, they can get back up at 50% of the health they had. But half the health now means half the revive time and state time. The revive penalty has also been removed. Audio Improvements – Crisp fall damage SFX has been added to remind players when they've bitten off more than their knees can handle! Additionally, when the Charging Statue powers up, players will actually know it—whether that's comforting or not.

Crisp fall damage SFX has been added to remind players when they've bitten off more than their knees can handle! Additionally, when the Charging Statue powers up, players will actually know it—whether that's comforting or not. Bug fixes – Various bug fixes, as well as user experience, greenroom, and employee updates, were added!

