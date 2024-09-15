Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms, Gamera Interactive

Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms is Leaving Early Access

After being in a lengthy Early Access period, Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms will finally be released next month

Version 1.0 releases on October 30 for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, featuring new content and improvements.

Dark god Alaloth spreads evil from his prison, affecting the human, orc, elf, and dwarf kingdoms with monsters and strife.

Game offers hardcore combat, isometric gameplay, 12 recruitable NPCs, and three Ways of Power with three professions each.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamera Interactive has confirmed that Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms is finally leaving Early Access after being there for over two years. Version 1.0 will come with several improvements and new content, although the team kept a lot of what would be close to the chest, but it took (according to them) 110 patches and eight major updates to get there. We have a new trailer here for you to watch as the full version arrives on October 30 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms

Alaloth is a dark god who turned on his pantheon and came to the mortal realms. There he lies imprisoned in the Valley of Storms, where the four great kingdoms of humans, orcs, elves, and dwarves intersect. From the Valley's heart, he spreads evil throughout the kingdoms, determined to extinguish any light of hope for all who call this world home. Storms, monsters, plagues, strife, and great dragons beset the land – it will require strength and courage to defeat Alaloth in his prison.

The world of Alaloth is comprised of four vast territories. To the northwest lies The Goldwood Forest and The Republic of Larastir with elves keeping the secrets of the gods safe. To the northeast are the mountains named The Fangs of Kemot, home to dwarves that inhabit this great rocky territory: Karak-Hohn. To the southwest, you will discover the wastelands, the Desolation of Baga, where orcs rule. In the southeast humans brought civilization to an age of gold with a huge bay area of cities, merchants, and prosperous growth: The Blessed Kingdom of Edherest.

A hardcore combat system is combined with brand-new isometric gameplay, featuring spectacular moves in challenging fights with various enemies. You have to carefully plan the next move. One reckless action, and you die. Customize your warrior by choosing from among three different Ways of Power – Arms, Gods, Nature – each one with three different professions to choose from. Players can meet twelve different NPCs that could join them during the quest, depending on the alignment of the character.

