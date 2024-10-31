Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Unveils The Clown (Spawn) Black Light Edition Exclusive

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new selection of collectibles including the return of The Clown from Spawn as a new Black Light Variant

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils The Clown Black Light Edition, exclusive to Spawn fans.

Limited to 3200 pieces, The Clown figure features chaotic black light deco.

Includes backpack rocket launcher, knife, razor blade, and LED base for UV effects.

Pre-order The Clown for $49.99 at McFarlane Toys Store, releasing November 2024.

The Clown from the Spawn Comics from Image Comics is back as McFarlane Toys reveals a new action figure variant. The Clown was first seen as a harmless man, but it was soon discovered that he was a cunning demon named Violator. He is here to serve as a guide of sorts for Al Simmons, aka Spawn, as he tries to sway him into serving the forces of Hell. The Clown is a twisted creature, and he has already had a few action figures from over the year by McFarlane Toys, and now another is here. Limited to only 3200 pieces, an exclusive Black Light The Clown is on the way, featuring a chaotic black light deco. For accessories, he will come with a backpack rocket launcher, knife, razor blade, and a unique battery-powered LED base that will shine some ultra-violet fun onto him. Spawn collectors can find this figure right on McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99, and he is set for a November 2024 release.

The Clown (Spawn) Black Light Edition Exclusive

"The Clown, a short, obese, ugly clown with rotting teeth and a blue mark in the shape of an M on his face, is the alter ego of The Violator. Dubbed his secret identity and human disguise, he uses this ruse to walk among the humans to avoid detection. Though Violator has shapeshifting powers to be able to turn into anything he would wish, Violator has such distaste for humans that he shifts into this putrid form to mock them because he sees them as disgusting, pathetic, and weak."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

The Clown is featured in black light glow deco.

The Clown includes backpack rocket launcher, knife, razor blade , alternate hands, and battery-powered black lights base.

Includes collectible art card with card stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures.

