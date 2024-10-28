Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Kim Dong Hwan Arrives in Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves showed off the latest character joining the roster today, as Kim Dong Hwan has arrived to the fight

Article Summary Kim Dong Hwan returns in Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, showcasing dynamic martial arts prowess.

Witness exciting revamped moves and new additions keeping fans eager in this martial arts showdown.

Explore the groundbreaking REV System for unparalleled offensive strategies in the heat of battle.

Engage with evolved classic Fatal Fury battle systems designed for intense competitive fights.

SNK revealed the next character coming to the roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as the martial arts master Kim Dong Hwan makes his presence known. Like a lot of characters in the series, it's been a hard minute since we've seen Hwan, as with many characters; the last game he was featured in was Garou: Mark of the Wolves. It's weird to say he's a comfort character, but so far, he feels like the first one where not a lot has changed. Many of the moves you see in the trailer are slightly tweaked from what his original set was, along with a few new additions to keep fans on their toes. Enjoy the trailers here as we're still waiting on a release date.

Kim Dong Hwan

The son of taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan and a skilled practitioner in his own right, Dong Hwan proudly considers himself a taekwondo prodigy. His carefree, happy-go-lucky attitude following the last tournament, however, leads to a harsh reprimand from his father, quickly humbling him. It turns out to be the wake-up call Dong Hwan needs. Determined to one day surpass his father's mastery of the martial art, the young fighter secretly embarks on his own unique training regime.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!