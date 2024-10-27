Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cosmolancer, HeroQuest, Life In Reterra, Talisman Alliances

Avalon Hill Releases Four New Titles Ahead Of 2024 Holidays

Avalon Hill has released four new tabletop titles for the holidays, including a HeroQuest expansion and a new game called Cosmolancer

Tabletop publisher Avalon Hill has released a new set of games ahead of the holiday season, as they now have four new options for players to check out. Three of these are basically expansions of titles already out, as you're getting new content for HeroQuest, Talisman Alliances, and Life in Reterra. But there's also a new game in the mix with the debut of Cosmolancer, which is a modernized version of the 1994 title. We have more info about all four below, as they're now available online and at game shops.

HeroQuest First Light Game System

Your hero's journey starts here! The HeroQuest First Light fantasy adventure game follows four heroes through dungeon quests as they discover treasure, explore immersive environments, and battle evil forces controlled by Zargon, the game master. Traverse an ever-changing, two-sided board that evolves as you trek through each dungeon. Will you prove yourself worthy of the title of hero? Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with stunning artwork and more than 100 components, including a detailed dragon miniature, four hero miniatures, and 67 full-color cardboard standees. Featuring ten quests and the option to create your own, this HeroQuest board game has endless replayability. An epic addition to any HeroQuest collection, this strategy board game for adults and teens is compatible with all HeroQuest expansion packs and the original ten quests from the 2021 HeroQuest Game System. A free companion app can also be your digital game master! It takes on the role of Zargon, so all players can be heroes, or you can play solo. To download, scan the code on the box.

Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons

When the fate of the world is threatened, your enemies become allies in Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons. The first-ever expansion of Talisman 5th Edition, players in this cooperative game join forces with fellow players and set forth on an epic adventure to complete five daunting Trials! In each Trial, players will need to place 2 Talisman on Places of Power, unseal the Portal of Power, and defeat that Trial's adversary. As each Trial is completed, open envelopes and boxes to reveal the mystery figure, mystery cards, and the objective of the next Trial. With a vast world of possible scenarios, this expansion to the Talisman strategy board game for offers limitless games! The Talisman Alliances game includes 50 game cards that bring peril and aid in the form of enemies and strangers, magical objects, and places to visit, plus a doom tracker, tokens, and more. Requires Talisman base game 5th Edition to play which is sold separately and subject to availability.

Life in Reterra – Moonrise Expansion

A new moon. New events. New meanings. What might this new moon bring to your community? Find out in the new Life in Reterra Moonrise expansion pack! This fun family board game for teens, adults, and kids deepens the story from the Life in Reterra core game and features fresh events and ways to score, buildings, and more. Draw moon tiles to trigger lunar events for rewards and add more buildings to your community—from industry to art—to unlock powers to score points. The more a player's community thrives, the more points they earn. The highest score wins! This strategic tile game features an engaging story and endless replayability, making it the perfect option for family game nights, vacations, and any time to play. The expansion pack includes 30 Moon Tiles, 10 Double-Sided Building Cards, 54 Building Tiles, 2 Storage Trays, 3 Lunar Event Boards, 16 Inhabitant Pawns, 10 Junk/Relic Tokens, and an Expansion Guide. The Life in Reterra core game required to play, sold separately.

Cosmolancer

Congratulations, you've landed your first gig as a freelance space photographer—a Cosmolancer! Take to the stars in the Cosmolancer game, a galactic reimagining of the Kingdoms game by Reiner Knizia set in a fantastical galaxy of Imposing Squids and Galactic Hounds. In this highly competitive tile placement game, try to collect the most Interstellar Credits by strategically placing Photo Op tiles and Imaging Devices on the board. But stay alert for cosmic dangers that can sabotage your shots! Earn the most Interstellar Credits over three rounds to win. The new game features custom artwork by Hugo Cuellar and Charlie Layton. Includes 1 Gameboard, 22 Cardboard tiles, 41 Wooden tokens, 94 Cardboard Interstellar Credits, and 1 Rulebook.

