Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: 5 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Focus Features has released five gorgeous character posters for Robert Eggers Nosferatu. The film will be released on December 25th.

Article Summary Focus Features unveils stunning new character posters for Robert Eggers' highly anticipated Nosferatu.

Nosferatu joins a crowded December release schedule, aiming to capture audiences with a gothic horror twist.

Fans are eagerly awaiting new Nosferatu footage, as current marketing materials showcase the film's dark allure.

Nosferatu promises a chilling tale of obsession, adding intrigue to the holiday movie lineup on December 25th.

We might be heading into the holiday season, but this is your reminder that Focus Features is looking to end 2023 with bloodshed. Nosferatu still seems like a weird choice for a December release, but that hasn't stopped the film from looking fantastic every single time something from it is released. We haven't gotten new footage in a hot minute, but that could be changing soon. Today, we got five new character posters, and, in a rare moment these days, they are gorgeous. Whenever we see character posters that usually means a new trailer is on the way, but no promises. Either way, Nosferatu is still one you need to keep an eye on as head into Christmas.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!