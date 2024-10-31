Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: RPG Maker, RPG Maker WITH

RPG Maker WITH Confirms PlayStation 5 Release Date

Now that the game is already out on Nintendo Switch, NIS America confirmed that RPG Maker WITH will be out on PS5 next year

NIS America has confirmed this week that RPG Maker WITH will be making its way over to the PlayStation 5 next year. The game has already been released for the Nintendo Switch, as the title made its way to the platform a few weeks ago. But it looks like they've decided to expand already as the complete version of the game will be released for PS5 (as well as the PS4) on February 21, 2025. We assume since some content and updates will be released in that time, this version of the game will come with all of that included.

RPG Maker WITH

As the latest installment in the RPG Maker series, RPG Maker WITH features more tools and greater accessibility than ever before. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to choose between creating simple or complex assets and functions, so you can dive right in, regardless of skill level. Not sure what to make? Head online to play other creators' games and get inspired, then inspire others by sharing your own. And, for the first time ever in a console RPG Maker title, you can even share your assets and unfinished projects!

