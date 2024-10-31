Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: heart eyes, Mason Gooding, sony pictures

Heart Eyes: Valentine's Day Slasher Debuts Trailer On Halloween

The red band teaser for Heart Eyes was released online this morning. The Valentine's Day slasher releases on February 7th.

Article Summary Heart Eyes trailer drops on Halloween, Valentine's Day slasher arrives Feb 7, 2025.

Film features stars Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, and Jordana Brewster, directed by Josh Ruben.

Heart Eyes Killer targets romantic couples, keeping the holiday slasher tradition alive.

Expect a brutal, couple-targeting killer in this modern Valentine's Day horror.

Heart Eyes is aiming to mix a little horror into Valentine's Day in 2025. The first Red Band trailer for the love-themed slasher debuted this morning. The film stars Mason Gooding (Scream 2022), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Gigi Zumbado (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), Michaela Watkins (Dinner with the Parents), Devon Sawa (Final Destination, "Chucky") and Jordana Brewster (The Fast Franchise). It is directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) from a script by Phillip Murphy (The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), and Michael Kennedy (Freaky).

Heart Eyes Continues The Holiday Slasher Tradition

"For the past several years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine's Day, no couple is safe"…Christopher Landon and Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (M3gan, Totally Killer) are producing. Spyglass Media Group's Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as Executive Producers with Mel Turner, Philip Murphy, and Michael Kennedy.

The poster for the film is also now available, and I love the color design being used on this film, it is very striking and startling.

I am all for this, as a huge fan of holiday-themed slashers. Last year's Thanksgiving was awesome, and a sequel to that is coming and hopefully, this means we will get more in the future. Slasher history is full of them: April Fool's Day, Valentine, Black Christmas, It's A Wonderful Knife, My Bloody Valentine, and Halloween. The list goes on and on. Every generation needs their set of holiday horror, and Heart Eyes could be the modern Valentine's Day slasher we have been waiting for. As far as the trailer goes, it looks brutal. That kill in the van at the end is…yikes. I also like that it seemed like the killer is specifically targeting couples, that is a cool wrinkle.

Heart Eyes opens in theaters on February 7th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!