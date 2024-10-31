Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Tony Khan's Booking Scariest Thing About Fright Night

The Chadster is cheesed off by AEW Dynamite Fright Night! 😡 Tony Khan's booking is scarier than any Halloween monster. Will WWE survive this unfair competition? 🎃💔

Article Summary Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite booking once again disrespects WWE and the wrestling business.

Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and other ex-WWE stars are mistreated and betray their WWE roots.

AEW's segments with Orange Cassidy and Hangman Page are ridiculous and unfair to WWE.

Bobby Lashley's shocking appearance on AEW is the ultimate betrayal of WWE loyalty.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off after watching last night's AEW Dynamite! 😡 Tony Khan has once again gone out of his way to personally offend The Chadster with this so-called "Fright Night" episode. 🎃 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

First off, AEW Dynamite started with Orange Cassidy coming out to cut a promo. 🍊 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is still pushing this guy who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Orange Cassidy challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, which is just ridiculous. 🙄

Then we had Adam Cole vs Buddy Matthews, and The Chadster can't believe how they're treating Cole. 😤 He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW, and now they're making him look weak by having him struggle against Matthews, another WWE turncoat. You should have stayed in NXT, Adam. The match ended with some spooky nonsense involving Malakai Black (yet another traitor), which is just so disrespectful to proper wrestling storytelling.

As if that wasn't bad enough, AEW Dynamite subjected us to a promo from Hangman Adam Page. 🤠 The Chadster can't believe this cowboy cosplayer is still getting mic time. He went on and on about Jay White and some nonsense about redemption. It's clear that Hangman doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Then we had to sit through a segment with Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis gettign interrupted by some guy with a mustache. 😒 The Chadster doesn't even know who these people are! Why is Tony Khan pushing all these nobodies instead of proper former WWE Superstars? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business.

The AEW Dynamite tag team championship match between The Young Bucks and Private Party was a complete joke. 🤡 The Chadster's brother, The Bradster, even had the audacity to write a biased article praising Private Party's unfair upset victory. It's clear that The Bradster doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business either.

After that travesty, we had to endure a segment with Chris Jericho, who The Chadster used to respect before he sold out to AEW. 😔 Jericho was bragging about being the ROH World Champion, as if that means anything compared to a real championship like the WWE Championship. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business.

Then AEW Dynamite subjected us to a match between Kris Statlander and Kamille. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan is pushing these women when they should be watching and learning from the true professionals in WWE. It's clear that neither of them understands a single thing about the wrestling business.

To make matters worse, Jon Moxley and his crew came out to respond to Orange Cassidy's challenge. 😤 The Chadster can't believe Moxley is still pretending to be a tough guy after leaving the safety of WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for him.

But the worst part of AEW Dynamite was the main event segment. 😱 Bobby Lashley showed up and attacked Swerve Strickland! The Chadster can't believe Bobby Lashley would betray WWE like this. It's literally like he drove a knife right into Triple H's back! 🔪 And once again, The Bradster wrote a biased article praising this ultimate betrayal of WWE. The Chadster is so disappointed in his brother.

This entire episode of AEW Dynamite was clearly designed by Tony Khan to cheese off The Chadster. 😠 It's like he's purposely booking his shows to ruin The Chadster's life! In fact, last night The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan that was obviously inspired by this episode.

In The Chadster's dream, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a haunted house filled with AEW wrestlers dressed as monsters. 👻 Orange Cassidy was a lazy zombie, the Young Bucks were vampire twins, and Bobby Lashley was a werewolf. Tony Khan, dressed as a mad scientist, kept cackling and yelling, "I'll get you, Chadster! You can't escape AEW Dynamite!" The Chadster tried to hide in a closet, but when he opened the door, there was Tony Khan, holding a contract for The Chadster to sign and join AEW! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, screaming, "Nooooo!" 😰

The Chadster is so tired of Tony Khan invading his dreams. It's just not fair! 😭 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and focus on running his inferior wrestling company.

After watching this travesty of an AEW Dynamite, The Chadster had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. 💥 Of course, this created a mess, and when The Chadster asked his wife Keighleyanne to clean it up because he was busy doing unbiased journalism, she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 It's clear that Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage too!

In conclusion, this episode of AEW Dynamite was a complete disaster from start to finish. 💀 It's clear that Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, feels it's his duty to point out how inferior AEW is compared to the perfection that is WWE. 🏆

The Chadster hopes that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop trying to compete with WWE. Until then, The Chadster will continue to suffer through AEW Dynamite each week, all while longing for the sweet embrace of real wrestling on WWE Raw and SmackDown. 😔

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!