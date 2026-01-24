Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Hachette Boardgames, Rollie

New Fast-Paced Party Game Rollie Announced For February Launch

A nerw tabletop party game called Rollie has been revealed by Hachette Boardgames, set to be released sometime in February

Article Summary Rollie is a new fast-paced party game from Hachette Boardgames, launching in February 2024.

Players roll dice each round, make risk-or-reward decisions, and race to collect the most money.

Choose to secure your cash in a wallet or leave it at risk for bigger gains—but watch out for a crash!

Rollie promises quick turns, tense choices, and plenty of excitement for your next game night.

Hachette Boardgames revealed a brand-new tabletop title on the way this week, as they have unveiled a fast-paced party game called Rollie. The game is pretty simple to understand as you roll dice and take chances to collect money and end up being the person with the most cash at the end without crashing out. A player rolls the dice and everyone makes their choice. If the values are different, players can either take a Bill from the bank for their Stake tied to one of the numbers, or they can secure their Stake by placing all their money into their Wallet. However, if both dice match, all players with Bills of that value in their Stake immediately Crash. We have more details here as the game launches in February.

Rollie

Step right up, step right up, everyone can play! Roll the dice, take your chances, collect your money, and don't forget about those Bonus tokens! Do it all the right way, and you'll end up the richest player. Push it too far, and you'll Crash! The turns are simple: The active player rolls the two dice, and everyone makes their choice. If the values are different, players can either take a Bill from the bank, corresponding to one of the numbers on the dice, to add to their Stake, or they can secure their Stake by placing all their money into their Wallet.

If the values on the dice are the same, all players with Bills of that value in their Stake immediately Crash! Those players lose ALL the money in their stake, and unaffected players get to Secure their Stake in their Wallet. Will you be able to make the right choices? Will you be too keen to protect your earnings, or will you stray into reckless risk to try to win it all? One thing's sure: Rollie will keep you on the edge of your seat right to the final roll!

