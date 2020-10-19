New Fighters Added To Mortal Kombat Mobile & Injustice 2 Mobile

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have revealed major updates for Mortal Kombat Mobile and Injustice 2 Mobile, which are getting new characters. We haven't heard a lot from either title in a while, but it looks like both will be getting some major upgrades as MK11M will be getting Noob Saibot added to the roster along with some new additions, while I2M will be getting Martian Manhunter as well as special Wonder Woman Day in-game events. We got the finer details on both games below for you to check out

Mortal Kombat Mobile A new Diamond character, MK11 Noob Saibot is now available as an exclusive Faction War Season Reward. This infamous undead wraith's Special Attacks apply Death Mark to his enemies, disabling all forms of resurrection and increasing future damage done – especially when he summons his Shadow into battle. Along with this character release, Mortal Kombat Mobile has introduced a slew of new features: NEW Faction Wars: Survivor Mode In this new mode, your health is carried over in a series of multiplayer battles. Players must battle through increasingly difficult fights to earn Battle Points and dominate the leaderboard. NEW Faction War Rewards Players can receive up to 5X bonus Battle Rating Points when using a featured Faction Wars fighter on their team. All Faction Wars Seasons now include a chance to earn Klassic Smoke, MK11 Noob Saibot and other Diamond teams. The Tower of Horror Returns Players can once again earn the unearthly Tower of Horror Equipment. Those who battle their way to the top will also receive a random Diamond Circle of Shadow character card. NEW Nightmare Tower Coming later this year, players will be able to conquer the limited-time Nightmare Tower to earn a random Diamond Nightmare character and new deadly Epic Nightmare Tower Equipment. More details will be revealed soon.

Injustice 2 Mobile A new Legendary character and fan-voted favorite, Martian Manhunter, has arrived in the popular fighting game. Players will be able to blast enemies with his Telepathic Assault, burn them with his Incinerating Gaze and cut their Defense in half. Players will also be able to increase their Fast Attack chance, get additional Fast Attack hits from each negative effect applied to his opponent and gain Health Regeneration when tagged out. Additional updates to Injustice 2 Mobile include: Wonder Woman Day October 21 marks the day of Wonder Woman's very first appearance in ALL STAR COMICS #8 back in 1941! This year, Injustice 2 Mobile is celebrating Wonder Woman Day with special back-to-back Mythic Wonder Woman Arena Seasons through October 23. NEW Free Daily Pack Available every 24-hours, this free pack contains a random reward with a chance for Gems, Gear Material, Gear Reforge and more. Upgraded Artifact System Artifacts can now be powered up with a variety of unique Chance Effects. Players can use Artifact Reforge tokens to re-roll Artifact Chance Effects.