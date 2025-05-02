Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytivo, To Pixelia

New Life Simulator To Pixelia Has Been Released On Steam

Looking for a new life simulator title to take up your day? To Pixelia has been released offering a new take on the genre

Article Summary To Pixelia is a new city-based life simulator released on Steam by Pixeduo Studios and Crytivo.

Create your unique character, choose careers, form relationships, and live your dream life in Pixelia.

Pursue diverse paths like musician, politician, boxer, chef, or even president—endless possibilities await.

Customize your look, buy property, explore, cook, fight rivals, and shape your own personal adventure.

Indie game developer Pixeduo Studios and publisher Crytivo have launched their latest game together, and To Pixelia is now available on Steam. This is a new life simulator game in the vein of popular titles like Stardew Valley, only this one has you living in the big city as you attempt to figure out what to do with your life. Make your own character, choose from dozens of career options, make friends, form relationships, whatever you'd like to do. Enjoy the tailer here along with the info below before diving in.

To Pixelia

Your story begins once you step off the bus that brought you to Pixelia. From there on, only your imagination can decide how things will go. Create your Pixelian's story on your own terms. Customize your character's appearance, buy or rent a property, and work your way up to the top. There is no limit to what you can become. You can choose to be a musician, politician, baker, butcher, janitor, model, basketball player, hacker, or even president. Compose your own songs, cook your favorite meal, fight your rivals, and drive any type of vehicle you desire. Meanwhile, take care of your needs and health to avoid getting sick. Play the game your way and live the life of your dreams!

With dozens of options for hairstyles, facial hair, clothing, accessories, and tattoos, you can create a unique look for your character and express your personal fashion sense. Visit the real estate office to rent or buy a property. You can furnish your home with a variety of options to suit your individual style. Start with low-tier jobs such as a cleaner, baker, or butcher and with dedication and hardwork, you will soon be able to make it to the top. You can be a musician, painter, basketball player, underground fighter, politician, supermodel, or even a president if you are ambitious enough!

Not a fan of office jobs? The world of art can be a tempting option! Compose your own songs, make albums, start a band with fellow musicians, and play at gigs and concerts to expand your fame and gain new fans. Cooking is an important skill to master in the game. Read books to discover new, forgotten recipes, or experiment with different ingredients to discover new dishes. Fight and loot to gain respect and fear among other Pixelians. There are hundreds of Pixelians and you cannot get along with them all! Use your punches to make your point. However, if you want to do it in a legal way, try your hand at becoming an underground boxer and fight professional fighters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!