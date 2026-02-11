Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosmic Droplet, Ship v Maze

New Minimalist High-Speed Arcade Game Ship v Maze Announced

Can you survive navigating a maze at high speeds and then beatung your previous score? Ship v Maze will be coming out this April

Article Summary Ship v Maze is a fast-paced arcade game inspired by the minimalist style of early '80s classics.

Pilot your ship through endless, challenging mazes with just two controls: turn left or turn right.

Each run is a test of reflexes and spatial awareness—one mistake ends your attempt, so precision is key.

Compete for high scores, beat your personal bests, and master increasingly complex mazes.

Indie game developer and publisher Cosmic Droplet has revealed their latest title in the works, as we got our first look at Ship v Maze. This is a new fast-paced action arcade title that feel like a throwback to the minimalist games of the '80s. You take command of a ship that you'll pilot through a never-ending sequence of mazes, constantly flying at breakneck speeds with the goal of trying to last in the mazes as long as possible before you crash out. Then you'll try to beat your previous score, which will probably lead to you crashing over and over until you succeed. You can check out the latest trailer here, along with more info on the title from the developers, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on April 2, 2026

Ship v Maze

Ship v Maze is a stripped-down reflex challenge: guide your ship through increasingly complex mazes using just two inputs – turn left or turn right. No acceleration. No brakes. Just pure navigation and determination. Inspired by early 80s arcade aesthetics, the game pairs a striking visual style with brutally simple mechanics. One mistake ends your run, but the urge to try again is irresistible. It's a test of precision, timing, and nerves – perfect for players chasing high scores and flawless execution. Test your skill and reflexes in Ship v Maze, the ultimate test of spatial awareness! Embrace the challenge, hone your skills, and see how far you can go in this addictive experience!

Navigate your ship through complex and challenging mazes.

You only have two options: turn left or turn right. There's no acceleration, no braking, just pure, unadulterated navigation.

Compete against yourself and strive for improvement. Every run is a chance to beat your previous score and delve deeper into the treacherous labyrinth.

