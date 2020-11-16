New Pokémon GO Event Brings Shiny Slowpoke & Return Of Shiny Meltan

The details of the Pokémon GO / Pokémon HOME connectivity event have finally been announced. Get ready for the return of Shiny Meltan (which we knew about), the unveiling of Shiny Slowpoke (a nice surprise), and another shot at Gible. Let's take a look at this brand new event and break down the details.

This morning, Niantic took to their blog to announce the next Pokémon GO event. I don't know if it's just me, but that week without knowing what was coming was brutal! Here's what we can expect:

Shiny Meltan returns to Pokémon GO. This can be encountered by transferring Pokémon to either HOME or Let's Go, which will provide the trainer with a Mystery Box. Pop it open and the Meltan will come to you. Niantic warns, though, that once the event is over, Shiny Meltan will "go back into hiding."

Shiny Slowpoke release! It will be in the wild, in raids, and in the Timed Research… which will also offer a Gible encounter.

Mega Pidgeot will receive a CP boost which is great news considering how useful it is against Virizion, who will be one of the three Legendary Raid Bosses during the event. Mega Pidgeot Energy will also be awarded through the Timed Research. We will be looking toward earlier timezones to observe this Research quickly, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool!

Wild spawns: Alolan Sandshrew, Zubat, Alolan Diglett, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Ditto, Porygon, Hoothoot, Remoraid, Whismur, Lileep, Anorith, Cottonee, and Foongus. This is a great chance to target Alolan Sandshrew for those who don't have the Shiny, as that one has quite a boosted Shiny rate.

5KM Hatches: Nidoran ♀, Nidoran ♂, Slowpoke, Omanyte, Kabuto, Lileep, and Anorith.

Raids: Alolan Vulpix, Slowpoke, Magnemite, Shinx, Timburr, Klink, and more. As details come in, we will do a full report on the Raid Rotation.