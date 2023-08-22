Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon, Poltchageist

New Poltchageist Pokémon Found In Kitakami For Scarlet & Violet

Players who download the new addition to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be able to interact with creatures such as the new Poltchageist.

The Pokémon Company revealed a new creature being added to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet as Poltchageist makes an appearance in Kitakami. Along with Nintendo, the two revealed Poltchageist, this new creature that looks like a jar of jelly spoiled and got a persona and a stick. The team revealed more info about the creature and even released a new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC will be released on September 13th.

This Pokémon was discovered in the land of Kitakami, the setting for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC for the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet video games that launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of systems on September 13, 2023. Poltchageist was featured in a new cinematic trailer that can be viewed here. Poltchageist has a swirl pattern not unlike Sinistea's—but unlike Sinistea, its swirl is not a weakness. After a target is sprinkled with some of Poltchageist's powdery body or eats food dusted with it, Poltchageist drains their life-force and absorbs it as energy.​ Poltchageist takes up residence in old houses where it is sometimes known to patch up broken objects. Its Ability, Hospitality, allows Poltchageist to restore a small amount of its ally's HP when it enters a battle.

Poltchageist

Category : Matcha Pokémon

: Matcha Pokémon Type : Grass/Ghost

: Grass/Ghost Height : 4"

: 4" Weight : 2.4 lbs.

: 2.4 lbs. Ability: Hospitality

"The first adventure in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the new DLC for the blockbuster Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, will launch on September 13, 2023. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, players take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, where they join an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. Players can look forward to meeting Pokémon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!