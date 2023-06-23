Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, New State Mobile | Tagged: Krafton, New State Mobile

New State Mobile Receives Final June 2023 Update

The last update for the month of June has come to New State Mobile, as Krafton has a new map for you to play with other upgrades.

Krafton Inc. has released a new update for New State Mobile this week, the last one for the month of June, which brings about a new map and more. This update adds the new Dead Rock map for the three-team Round Deathmatch (RDM) mode, as well as a new customization option for the "L85A3" assault rifle. You'll also see multiple upgrades to legendary vehicle skins in the mix, the addition of Survivor Pass Vol.20, and the new "Hide Helmet" option. We got more info from the devs below, and you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

Dead Rock Map

Prepare for an intense 3-team RDM experience with the all-new Dead Rock map! Unlike traditional deathmatch arenas with two opposing teams, this map features three squads of four players each, battling within a shrinking combat zone. With three teams in play, you'll face a more diverse set of challenges and enjoy varied combat experiences. Play up to four rounds, and the first team to claim victory in two rounds will emerge as the ultimate winners.

New L85A3 Customization – "Dedicated Suppressor"

Enhance your firepower with the new customization option for the L85A3 assault rifle, the "Dedicated Suppressor." This attachment increases the damage and provides silencing effects, perfect for stealthy engagements. However, be mindful that it also slightly increases both vertical and horizontal recoil. Additionally, we have made adjustments to the recoil control for the "MG5" light machine gun when using the "Dedicated Extended Mag" customization.

Upgrade Legendary Vehicle Skins

Exciting news for vehicle enthusiasts! Legendary vehicle skins can now be upgraded, just like legendary guns and outfits. By achieving certain upgrade levels, you can enhance the appearance of your vehicles and even change their colors. We've also added driving effects and boost effects, allowing you to make a grand entrance. Furthermore, you can now summon your vehicle from the Starting Island. To obtain the tokens needed for upgrading legendary vehicle skins, acquire legendary vehicles from Lucky Spin or Crates.

New State Mobile Survivor Pass Vol.20 – Unleash Jean of Project Justice

Embark on an exhilarating journey with Survivor Pass Vol.20, featuring the iconic character "Jean" from Project Justice. Unlock Jean's unique character skin for free upon reaching all pass levels, showcasing your dedication and skill.

New Season of Ace League

Prepare for a thrilling new season of the Ace League, where only players with tier scores of 3000 points or more (Diamond V) can participate. The preliminaries will take place from July 8th to 14th, followed by the main event on July 15th and 16th, each day for two hours. Show off your expertise and strive for victory in this elite competition.

Introducing the "Hide Helmet" Feature

We've listened to your feedback and added the "Hide Helmet" feature. Activate this option to conceal the appearance of your character's helmet from your own perspective. However, please note that it will still be visible to other users.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!