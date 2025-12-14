Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Card Games, Fallout, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout: Power Play, Modiphius Entertainment

New Tabletop Card Game Fallout: Power Play Announced

Fallout: Power Play is a brand-new tabletop card game based on the video game franchise, set to be released early next year

Article Summary Fallout: Power Play is a competitive 2-4 player card game set in the iconic Fallout universe.

Players choose from four factions: Brotherhood of Steel, Enclave, Raiders, or Super Mutants.

Battle for control of wasteland locations using unique faction cards, quests, and power plays.

Each game features unpredictable Wasteland cards that challenge strategies and create twists.

Modiphius Entertainment announced a new tabletop card game on the way, as they've partnered with Bethesda Softworks again for Fallout: Power Play. Based on the popular video game series (not so much the TV series), this is a new competitive card game for 2-4 players where you'll need to rely on your wits and raw luck to find your way to victory among a field of other ruthless survivors. Each player will control one of four iconic Factions, as you can choose between the Brotherhood of Steel, the Enclave, the Raiders, and the Super Mutants) as each will have their own unique cards to fight each other and become the last one standing in the wasteland. We have more details about the game below as its up fro pre-order for about $30, set to be released sometime in January 2026.

Fallout: Power Play

In Fallout: Power Play, each player takes control of one of four iconic Factions from the Fallout Universe; the Brotherhood, Raiders, the Enclave and Super Mutants. They compete to gain control over various locations within the Wasteland, placing Agents to gain influence and undertaking Quests to gain bonuses throughout. Players can also make use of Power Play cards to quickly shift the dynamic of a game, disrupting the plans of their opponents and cementing their control. But, all good plans fold when exposed to the Wasteland, as each turn a randomly drawn Wasteland card brings an unpredictable change to the game; from sudden atomisation to a surly deathclaw rampaging through your home base! Quick to learn but hard to master, Fallout: Power Play encourages players to play politics, embody their Faction, and do all they can to control the Wasteland.

Rules Flyer

100 Faction Cards

10 Wasteland Cards

6 Location Cards

1 Token Sheet

