New Tabletop Travel Game Trip Chaser Goes Global

There's a new tabeltop card game on the market in time for summer, as you can channel your inner traveler in Trip Chaser.

Article Summary Hecktic Media launches new tabletop game Trip Chaser inspired by real-world travel.

Created by National Geographic's 2014 Travelers of the Year, with adventures from over 60 countries.

Trip Chaser challenges players to earn points by traveling to difficult destinations.

The game includes strategic elements like bartering, mishap avoidance, and travel insurance.

Indie tabletop maker Hecktic Media has released their first game to the public as you can get in the summertime travel fun with Trip Chaser. This is a game centered around traveling the world, created by Dalene and Pete Heck, who were National Geographic's Travelers of the Year in 2014. With the two traveling to over 60 countries in 8 years, their adventures inspired them to create this new tabletop card game, as they have infused many of their own real-life travel experiences into the game. After selling out in under three weeks in Canada, they have expanded the title to a more global audience. We have more info on the game below as it's being sold through their website and Amazon for $30.

Trip Chaser

Prove who's the most travel-savvy by buying, bartering, and gambling your way to various destinations. The more challenging a destination is to get to from North America, the more points it's worth! Whoever has the most points at the end of the game wins humble bragging rights for life. The more destinations you visit (up to 11!), the more points you accumulate. Be wary of travel mishaps that can trip you up (pun intended) along the way, and consider buying insurance to save you from them.

Objective : Players aim to travel to various destinations, earning points based on the difficulty of reaching each location from North America. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.

Gameplay : On their turn, players draw cards, trade, and decide whether to travel or stay home. Traveling requires matching Destination Cards and money, with the option to purchase travel insurance to avoid negative events (and there are lots of them!)

Endgame: The game concludes when no more Destination Cards are available. Players tally points from completed trips, with bonus points awarded for the most trips and unique destinations. The highest score wins.

