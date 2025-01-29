Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Trackmania

New Trackmania Tournament "Red Bull Faster" Announced

Red Bull Faster announced as an all-new Trackmania esports tournament, taking place this March, with qualifiiers happening now

Article Summary Red Bull Faster is a new Trackmania esports tournament with qualifiers open now.

Finals take place on March 1, in Milton Keynes, England at MK-7.

Top 100 from qualifiers advance; Top 8 compete in offline Grand Finals.

Event streamed live by Øyvind "Wirtual" on YouTube and Twitch.

Red Bull has announced a new esports tournament taking place over the next several weeks, as Red Bull Faster will bring about a Trackmania competition. Qualifiers are currently open for those who think they are masters of the racing title, as you can compete online up until February 7, with the eventual finals of the entire event being held on March 1 in Milton Keynes, England. We have more details about the tournament and how it will operate for you below, as we wish those of you looking to compete in it the best of luck.

Red Bull Faster

An adrenaline-fueled showdown, Red Bull Faster, is set to take place on 1 March at MK-7, with online qualifiers open from January 24, 7pm CET (6pm GMT / 10am PST) until February 7. Players globally can head to the in-game club 'Red Bull Faster' to access the tournament's custom maps. Hopeful competitors can put the pedal to the metal, racing across three challenging maps in Time Attack mode to clinch the best cumulative time on the global leaderboard. The Top 100 fastest players will advance to the stage 2 online qualifiers, with the Top 8 securing a coveted spot on the starting line at the offline Grand Finals in Milton Keynes.

Hosted by an iconic Trackmania creator, Øyvind "Wirtual" will be livestreaming all the daring jumps, hairpin turns, and dizzying loops of the high-octane competition across his YouTube and Twitch channels. With the clock ticking, it's time for seasoned pros and rising racers to grind the ladder, burn rubber on the virtual speedway, and drift, dive, and drive to pole position before qualifiers close on February 7. As Red Bull Faster gears up to be the ultimate test of speed and skill, racing fans can also join the action with limited in-person spectator tickets now available. Tickets include food for attendees and photo opportunities with Red Bull's F1 race cars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!