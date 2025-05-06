Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pigface, titolovesyou

New Ultra-Violent Fast-Paced Horror Game Pigface Announced

There's a new kind of horror game on the way from DreadXP, as they head into a more ultra-viloet tone with the tiele Pigface

Article Summary Pigface is a fast-paced, ultra-violent horror game from titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP.

Play as Exit, a ruthless anti-hero forced to carry out brutal contracts under blackmail.

Complete combat sandbox missions, earn cash, and equip weapons, armor, and gear from the Black Market.

Unlock and wear a variety of masks, each granting unique abilities for diverse play styles in Pigface.

Indie game developer titolovesyou and publisher DreadXP have revealed their latest horror game on the way, which they're calling Pigface. The game has you playing as a terrible woman who goes by the name of Exit, as you wake up with a bad headache in a pool of your own blood. Your past has caught up with you, and the only way to escape it is to fulfill some terrible contracts that will have you doing unspeakable things to other people. You can't get out of it, you can't escape it, all you know if you need to finish what they've started. No date has been set for the game's release, but we have a trailer here showing of the fast-paces violence of this interesting take on horror gaming.

Pigface

You are Exit, a terrible woman who has done terrible things and now it's time to do worse things for someone even more terrible than you. They know what you've done and they don't mind using blackmail to turn you into their gun-for-hire. Complete missions to expand your arsenal by purchasing equipment from the Black Market. Unlock and use a variety of masks, each granting a different set of abilities to allow you to tailor the experience to your gameplay style. Will you charge in, guns blazing, or focus on stealth and cunning? Ultimately it doesn't matter as long as you Get The Job Done.

It's Blackmail: They know what you've done and now they have a job for you. Complete combat sandbox style missions to earn money, expand your loadout and get closer to whoever's pulling the strings.

Armed to the Teeth: Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market.

Purchase Weapons, Armor, and Equipment from the Black Market. Wear Different Faces: Find and unlock a variety of masks that grant you a suite of different abilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!