New VR Thriller Game Spymaster Announced Ahead of GDC 2026

A new VR game called Spymaster has been announced, mixing sci-fi espionage tech with a bit of humor ahead of its appearance at GDC 2026

Article Summary Spymaster is a new VR spy thriller game from InnerspaceVR, set for release on SteamVR and Meta Quest in 2026.

Players control three unique secret agents on missions to foil Protocore's worldwide surveillance plot.

Use the C.A.S.S.E.T.T.E. gadget to rewind time and perfectly execute heists, escapes, and sabotage missions.

Dynamic missions require stealth, gadgets, and fast action, blending classic spy vibes with witty humor.

VR developer and publisher InnerspaceVR has revealed its latest game in the works, as we got our first look at Spymaster. The team has basically taken their love for spy, thriller, and espionage films and turned it into a new VR experience, meshed with a bit of comedy because it's always better to be a funny spy than a super serious one all the time. The team dropped the trailer you see here, as they will have the game on display at GDC 2026 in San Francisco in March, with plans to release it on SteamVR and Meta Quest sometime in 2026.

Spymaster

Inspired by classic spy movies like Mission: Impossible and Ocean's Eleven, Spymaster blends suave, audacious characters with high-tech gadgets, trying to save the world. Because the world is in peril from the nefarious Protocore, led by ever-watchful CEO, PROTUS, Protocore's worldwide surveillance system means no secret is ever kept for long. But the company has far darker plans in store. So it's up to you, the latest member of the last independent spy agency, NODE, to put a stop to Protocore's plans. Embody three agents, each with their own skills and traits, all with access to the most secret and valuable tool of all, the C.A.S.S.E.T.T.E. Helping give that tactical edge in all circumstances, this device means you can rewind time, replaying and revising every aspect to plan each increasingly dangerous mission perfectly.

Become a Secret Agent: Step into the role of 3 different spies to save the world!

Step into the role of 3 different spies to save the world! Rewind Time: Use Spymaster's Temporal Replay System to finesse each mission

Use Spymaster's Temporal Replay System to finesse each mission Dynamic Missions: No two missions are alike, from defusing bombs to poisoning villains, each becomes more challenging, requiring a different approach

No two missions are alike, from defusing bombs to poisoning villains, each becomes more challenging, requiring a different approach C.A.S.S.E.T.T.E.: Use this high-tech gadget to precisely plan each mission

Use this high-tech gadget to precisely plan each mission Unbroken Momentum: Run, climb, slide, zipline and shoot your way to safety

