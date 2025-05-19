Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Laser Dance, Vanbo BV

New VR Title Laser Dance Announced For Early Access

Laser Dance will be coming to Meta Quest 3 sometime this year in Early Access, as we got a better look at the VR game today

Article Summary Laser Dance announced for Early Access, turning any room into a dynamic VR laser field challenge

Dodge, dance, and crawl through customizable laser patterns in a mixed reality party game

Mixed Reality tech lets lasers interact with real furniture for a fully immersive VR experience

Easy to pick up, tough to master—perfect for workouts and group fun on Meta Quest headsets

VR developer and publisher Vanbo BV revealed that their next game, Laser Dance, will be coming out in Early Access sometime this year. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a mixed reality title in which they turn any room you are standing in into a laser field that you'll need to navigate, like a thief trying to outwit a security system through the power of dance. Every level is a new challenge that will have you looking at patterns, memorizing foot movements, and finding ways to dodge the thin glowing lights that have taken over your room, as you attempt to push a button in a special location. Its a good and creative way to get in a workout while also having fun with others. No date was set for the release, but you can learn more about the game in the latest video above.

Laser Dance

Mixed reality can feel very real, since it blends the digital and physical worlds together. Some experiences can feature realistic violence or lead to strong emotions or distress. Players move between two buttons on opposite ends of their room, and dance, dodge, and crawl their way through laser patterns that adapt dynamically to their living room's size and layout. Be mindful of physical obstacles in your space and always play in a safe environment. Younger players should talk to a trusted adult before trying. Easy to learn but hard to master, Laser Dance's deceptively simple gameplay makes for a perfect party game to get newcomers and seasoned VR players moving in mixed reality!

Using the cameras on your Meta Quest headset, Mixed Reality (MR) lets you blend your real environment with the virtual one. Different from Augmented Reality (AR), which just overlays digital images, MR actually has a degree of understanding of the real objects in your room. Lasers will actually hit your furniture, letting you take cover behind your couch or under your table!

