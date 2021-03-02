The Secret Rare Character Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at these Character Cards that showcase the bond between Pokémon and trainers.

Wishiwashi: Here, Wishiwashi is pictured with Lana, the Water-type trainer who acts as the Trial Captain of Brooklet Hill. This card is sweet in the way that it shows Lana in Wishiwashi's atmosphere, bonding with this Pokémon underwater.

Pikachu: The most coveted Character Card of the entire set, this card showcases the bond between the franchise's two most popular characters: Pikachu and Red, the first game protagonist as well as the inspiration for Ash. It's a simple card that would put a smile on anyone's face, not only for the obvious nostalgia but because of how amazingly cute Pikachu is.

Magnemite: Now, here we are with an uncharacteristically tender moment with Lt. Surge, one of the toughest gym leaders. This kind of card, which shows how the bond between trainer and Pokémon is deeper than what we see on the surface, is the perfect example of why Cosmic Eclipse is one of the all-time best sets.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.