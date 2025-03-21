Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Deliver At All Costs, Far Out Games

Deliver At All Costs Will Be Free On The Epic Games Store

We now havew an official release date for Deliver At All Costs, as the game will be free on teh Epic Games Store but paid everywhere else

Article Summary Get Deliver At All Costs free on Epic Games Store; it's paid on other platforms from day one.

Take on wild deliveries in a dynamic 1950s-inspired world as courier Winston Green.

Unleash chaos through destructible environments with unique and bizarre missions.

Immerse in a gripping story, 1950s aesthetics, and music as Winston spirals into chaos.

Konami and developer Far Out Games have revealed the release date for Deliver At All Costs, as the game will be free on one specific platform but paid everywhere else. The Epic Games Store will be getting the exclusive for those who have their service to give away the game on PC for one week only before going up for sale, while those on GOG, PS5, and XSX|S will have to fork over the cash to play on Day One. We're not sure why the two companies partnered up this way, but it will make things interesting to see who jumps for a free game and who actually pays for it elsewhere. Enjoy the latest trailer as it drops on May 22, 2025.

Deliver At All Costs

Deliver At All Costs is a narratively driven action game set against the nostalgic backdrop of a 1950s-inspired world. Step into the role of Winston Green, a hot-tempered courier with a shadowy past, navigating a world of rock 'n' roll, polka dots, and nuclear fears. As Winston, you'll take on bizarre and dangerous deliveries, wreaking havoc in destructible environments using various vehicles. The game features a dynamic world where your actions have unpredictable consequences, all while unraveling a gripping story of intrigue across three acts. With 1950s-inspired aesthetics, music, and design, the game immerses players in the era's iconic atmosphere.

Wreak Havoc and Destruction in the Streets: Plow through the city across highly destructible environments, wreaking havoc in a wide variety of vehicles. Take on bizarre deliveries and missions, each with its own unique play style and mechanics. From delivering a giant flailing Marlin to the disposal of an atomic bomb teetering on the edge of an explosion, always expect the unexpected!

Plow through the city across highly destructible environments, wreaking havoc in a wide variety of vehicles. Take on bizarre deliveries and missions, each with its own unique play style and mechanics. From delivering a giant flailing Marlin to the disposal of an atomic bomb teetering on the edge of an explosion, always expect the unexpected! Journey through a Dynamic World: Explore an intricately designed world with large semi-open environments both on foot and in your vehicle. Be careful not to upset the citizens, though – they will respond to your actions in the most unpredictable of ways…

Explore an intricately designed world with large semi-open environments both on foot and in your vehicle. Be careful not to upset the citizens, though – they will respond to your actions in the most unpredictable of ways… Come for the Chaos, Stay for the Story: Amidst the chaos and destruction, embark on a story of mystery and intrigue divided into three acts, with a cast of distinct and memorable characters. Witness Winston's journey as he spirals downward into the depths of insanity.

Amidst the chaos and destruction, embark on a story of mystery and intrigue divided into three acts, with a cast of distinct and memorable characters. Witness Winston's journey as he spirals downward into the depths of insanity. The Sights and Sounds of 1959: Immerse in the atmosphere of the 1950s with aesthetics and evocative music paying homage to the classic era. Featuring 1950s design elements, an original soundtrack, radio ads, English voice acting and a UI fitting of the times – all capturing the essence of what made the 1950s iconic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!