Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Son Goku Leader

Bandai has startrd to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

For my money, this is the most stunning Leader that Bandai has released since I began covering Dragon Ball Super Card Game for Bleeding Cool. The Leader Front shows Goku using his imperfect form of Ultra Instinct that he obtained during the Tournament of Power. This was later coined as Ultra Instinct Sign. Flip the card over to the Awaken side, which can also be pulled as a parallel foil, and you will see Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct. As a huge fan of the Tournament of Power and this form/technique, I can't wait for this card. One thing worth noting for those who are interested in conversations about value, I do have a feeling that this card is going to be valuable if one is able to obtain it in its gold-stamped pre-release form. Seeing this card here in all of its glory also makes me think that one of the SCRs and perhaps even the set's God Rare, an SCR of even greater scarcity, will focus on Ultra Instinct Goku.

