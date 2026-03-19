Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Launches "The Taking" Update Today

Diablo Immortal players have a new update available called The Taking, which will start a new year-long questline in the mobile title.

Article Summary Diablo Immortal's "The Taking" update kicks off the year-long saga "A Nation in Agony" now live in-game

Face Andariel, the Demon Queen, in a new main quest across Westmarch, Eastgate Monastery, and Rocky Waste

New "Bout of Realms" PvP tournament features equalized power, skill-based battles, and curated loadouts

Enjoy limited-time boss events, a refreshed Battlegrounds season, and new Legendary Gem: Leviathan Tomb

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest update for Diablo Immortal todasy, as players will experience The Taking on the mobile title. The team have started a brand-new year-long saga called A Nation in Agony, with this being the first stage of several cataclysmic events hitting the Sanctuary. Along with the story comes a new skill-focused, equalized PvP tournament, as well as a Battlegrounds seasonal refresh, a new limited-time boss event, and a new Legendary Gem. We have the finer details below as the update is now live.

The Taking Has Come To Claim More Sould in Diablo Immortal

In Patch 4.3, whispers of vanishing lives spread like rot through the land. Entire souls are being taken, drawing you into The Taking, the new main quest and the opening chapter of the year‑long saga, Nation in Agony. Guided by uneasy alliances and long‑trusted companions, your investigation drags you from the streets of Westmarch to the Eastgate Monastery, last seen in Diablo II. What once stood as a place of faith now festers with unanswered questions and darker truths waiting to be unearthed.

The trail does not end within Sanctuary's borders. Your investigation takes you to the Rocky Waste, a scorched and unforgiving land outside Lut Gholein, the so‑called jewel of the desert. There, beneath the relentless sun and shifting sands, something ancient stirs.Your pursuit reveals the hand behind the suffering: Andariel, the Demon Queen—Maiden of Anguish. Her influence bleeds into every disappearance. With Patch 4.3, the Rocky Waste becomes a new explorable subzone, where players can hunt wanted monsters, pursue bounties, and carve through demonic forces amid a land shaped by torment and decay.

New Main Quest: Andariel is back for The Taking – One of the seven Lords of Hell, the Maiden of Anguish herself, is returning in a true bid to overtake her brothers as the strongest lord of Hell. Sanctuary is ripe for suffering, and her dominance begins in the iconic region of Lut Gholein. The year- long saga 'A Nation in Agony' begins now.

– One of the seven Lords of Hell, the Maiden of Anguish herself, is returning in a true bid to overtake her brothers as the strongest lord of Hell. Sanctuary is ripe for suffering, and her dominance begins in the iconic region of Lut Gholein. The year- long saga 'A Nation in Agony' begins now. New PvP Tournament: Bout of Realms – Challenge of Equals – Responding directly to player feedback, Challenge of Equals introduces an equalized PvP tournament that emphasizes skill and teamwork over progression. Sign‑ups begin: March 19 Tournament runs: March 23–27 Player power is normalized while preserving class identity Elite Slayer Loadouts provide instant access to competitive builds curated from top PvP players

– Responding directly to player feedback, Challenge of Equals introduces an equalized PvP tournament that emphasizes skill and teamwork over progression. Limited‑Time Event: Horrid Transformations (March 19 – April 16) – For one month, select world bosses are twisted into deadlier forms with new mechanics, heightened aggression, and enhanced rewards. Defeating these empowered foes grants enhanced rewards, including Legendary Items and Normal Gems.

– For one month, select world bosses are twisted into deadlier forms with new mechanics, heightened aggression, and enhanced rewards. Defeating these empowered foes grants enhanced rewards, including Legendary Items and Normal Gems. Battlegrounds Seasonal Refresh (April 2026) – The first major seasonal update to Battlegrounds reimagines PvP flow across Classic and Convoy maps. Multi‑phase battles build toward climactic moments A new shared objective introduces a powerful Greater Demon encounter Victories feel immediate, visible, and impactful without breaking combat flow

– The first major seasonal update to Battlegrounds reimagines PvP flow across Classic and Convoy maps. New Legendary Gem: Leviathan Tomb – A new Legendary Gem rewards aggressive playstyles by increasing damage output and amplifying pressure with a stacking buff called 'Abyssal Depths' the more you critically strike.

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