Posted in: Alan Wake II, Games, iam8bit, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: alan wake

Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos Announced For Retail

Do you need a thermos that just screams like you're trapped in the Alan Wake universe? iam8bit has got you covered this year

Article Summary Remedy Entertainment and iam8bit release an official Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos for retail.

The collectible thermos was previously exclusive to special events and is now available for mass purchase.

Produced in collaboration with legendary Finnish brand Airam, true to the in-game thermos design.

This limited edition features a glass interior and holds 0.45 liters, perfect for Alan Wake fans and collectors.

Remedy Entertainment has teamed up with iam8it for an all-new item going up for sale, as they're selling an Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos. Yes, you read that correctly. Once a pristine item that you could only get your hands on at special events when the game was about to come out, it is now being produced for mass consumption. We have one from attending an event last year, and it is absolutely spectacular, showing off the logo of the diner on the side with a perfect small up on the top for a morning brew (of whatever else you feel like sticking in it). You can read more about it below, as the item will be going up for pre-order for $40.

Alan Wake 2 – Oh Deer Diner Thermos

Escaping from a living nightmare is no easy task. Even the most tenacious author-turned-hero needs a coffee break every now and then. It's no wonder, then, that the Oh Deer Diner Thermos has gained such a cult following among Alan Wake II fans. Scattered throughout the game world, these thermoses act as little blue beacons of hope shining brightly in a world full of horrors, letting Alan and Saga enjoy a brief moment of respite as they save their games.

Developer Remedy Entertainment has teamed up with Airam, a legendary Finnish manufacturer, to bring these Oh Deer Diner thermos bottles to life. This partnership between two iconic Finnish companies marks the first time Airam has collaborated with another brand. The result? A high-quality, physical extension of the gaming experience for diehard Alan Wake fans. Its appearance is true to the light blue thermos bottles featured in both Alan Wake and Alan Wake II. Inside, this limited edition thermos features a high-quality glass interior — the same as Airam's traditional 0.45 liter bottle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!