Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Releases New Trailer Showing What's New

Check out the latest trailer for New World: Aeternum as the team at Amazon Games show off all of the new features to this title

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for New World: Aeternum to see exciting features and gameplay updates.

Explore Aeternum, a mystical island full of legends, danger, and opportunities to shape your destiny.

Engage in classless, real-time combat with melee weapons, ranged arms, or supernatural powers.

Join factions to claim, defend, and develop territory in thrilling PvE and PvP battles.

Amazon Games revealed a new trailer this morning for New World: Aeternum as they continue their new line of content to inform you about the game. This time around, the video showcases what's now to this game compared to the original title as they go over some of the changes you'll encounter and more. Enjoy the video above, as the game will be released on October 15, 2024.

New World: Aeternum

Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you'll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island's wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are all yours.

For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you've found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you'll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatural power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it. Aeternum's mysteries run as deep and dark as its history. Delve into the world and uncover the secret truth of the island and its millennia of strange inhabitants. As you explore Aeternum, you'll discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. You'll need to use all your skills to take advantage of the island's bounty—and survive its horrors.

Arm yourself with brutal melee weapons, ranged artillery, or supernatural powers and jump into New World's classless, real-time action combat system. As you progress, you'll be able to determine what you want your gameplay experience to be like—will you act as a protective shield on the front lines of battle? Will you sling spells to support your allies from a safe distance? Only you can decide. At the core of the New World's social features are the three factions, organizations of like-minded players and non-player characters with their own motives and schemes for the island's future. It is as a member of one of these factions that you'll wage war and claim, defend, and develop your territory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!