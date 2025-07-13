Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Reveals Details About Season 9

New World: Aeternum has a new season on the way, as details have emerged for Season 9: Season of the Banner, arriving this month

Article Summary Season 9: Season of the Banner launches July 29, bringing new PvP modes and seasonal events to New World: Aeternum

Capture the Flag debuts as a full PvP mode with unique maps and fresh, objective-driven battles for all players

3v3 Arena: Verdant Court map goes live, featuring tight corridors and tactical team combat in an ancient setting

Seasonal events, OPR map preview, balance updates, and a detailed roadmap promise continuous content this season

Amazon Games has revealed details about the next season for New World: Aeternum, as Season 9: Season of the Banner arrives later this month. The shorthand is you'll be seeing several seasonal events, a new PvP mode, a new 3v3 Arena, and a number of updates that will be rolling in as the season marches forward. We have some of the dev notes here, which you can read in their latest blog, as well as their plans for that roadmap, as the season launches on July 29.

New World: Aeternum – Season 9: Season of the Banner

Season 9: Season of the Banner launches with the full release of Capture the Flag, a PvP game mode that pits teams against each other in fast-paced, objective-driven battles. Work together to control the battlefield, secure the flag, and earn rewards. This mode builds on the PvP-focused enhancements of past seasons, bringing fresh competition to Aeternum. In addition to Capture the Flag, players can expect balance adjustments, performance improvements, and expanded seasonal progression as part of New World: Aeternum's ongoing commitment to improving core gameplay.

New PvP Mode: Capture the Flag – Capture the Flag makes its full debut in Season 9, launching with two community-named maps rotating equally to deliver classic flag-capturing chaos with an Aeternum twist.

Capture the Flag makes its full debut in Season 9, launching with two community-named maps rotating equally to deliver classic flag-capturing chaos with an Aeternum twist. 3v3 Arena: Verdant Court – Players can prepare for tight corridors and tactical team fights in an ancient setting in the full release of the Temple map for 3v3 Arena.

Players can prepare for tight corridors and tactical team fights in an ancient setting in the full release of the Temple map for 3v3 Arena. Seasonal Events and Bonuses – Various events, such as Summer Medleyfaire and World Boss Events Expedition Unleashed will go live during Season 9 alongside updated event rewards.

Various events, such as Summer Medleyfaire and World Boss Events Expedition Unleashed will go live during Season 9 alongside updated event rewards. New OPR Map Preview – A special preview event will run for a limited time during Season 9, allowing players a chance to test out the new battlefield before its full launch in Season 10.

A special preview event will run for a limited time during Season 9, allowing players a chance to test out the new battlefield before its full launch in Season 10. Living Roadmap Updates – Amazon also published an outline of the upcoming release roadmap that the team is working on, including content in development and in exploration. Stay tuned for more exciting updates after the launch of Season 9!

