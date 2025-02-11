Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Centum, Hack The Publisher

Centum Confirmed For PC & Consoles This March

The new new narrative-driven horror adventure video game Centum has been confirmed for released on PC and consoles this March

Article Summary Centum, a narrative-driven horror adventure, launches March 11, 2025, on PC and consoles.

Awake in a prison cell, face enigmas, and unravel a long-lost game's mysteries.

Shape the story with choices, challenge perceptions, and define your own reality.

Features mind-bending puzzles, dynamic dialogue, and an unreliable narrator.

Indie game developer Hack The Publisher and publisher Serenity Forge confirmed that Centum would be released this March. This is a new narrative-driven horror adventure title in which you wake up as a prisoner in a cell trying to escape. However, things around you don't seem to be normal, and it makes you question if that's really the goal. We have more info here along with the latest trailer, as the game arrives for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on March 11, 2025.

Centum

After waking in a prison cell inhabited by strange entities, the protagonist of Centum must face judgment to break free from an eternal time loop. But freedom often leads to another cage, forcing the player to face a series of perplexing scenarios, each shrouded in uncertainty and enigma. Presented as a long-lost game never released, this unconventional narrative blurs the lines between reality and fiction. The mystery of Centum unravels across several chapters, each with its own escape room and distinct gameplay elements. Players must overcome mind-bending puzzles and retro-inspired minigames to unravel an intricate narrative filled with lore, side characters, and dark secrets. Will you dare to confront the unknown and uncover the secrets within?

Unreliable Narrator: Centum challenges traditional gaming conventions by weaving an intricate narrative where reality is as fluid as the mind of its narrator.

Centum challenges traditional gaming conventions by weaving an intricate narrative where reality is as fluid as the mind of its narrator. Mind-bending Gameplay: Navigate a series of daunting scenarios, each shrouded in uncertainty and enigma. Every click and decision is remembered, forcing you to grapple with the unreliable nature of the narrator's hints and guidance.

Navigate a series of daunting scenarios, each shrouded in uncertainty and enigma. Every click and decision is remembered, forcing you to grapple with the unreliable nature of the narrator's hints and guidance. Shape the Story: There is no singular protagonist in Centum; instead, players shape the behavior of artificial intelligence through their choices, guiding it toward different outcomes and experiences.

There is no singular protagonist in Centum; instead, players shape the behavior of artificial intelligence through their choices, guiding it toward different outcomes and experiences. Dynamic Dialogue System: Engage in conversations that influence the characters' ego states and alter the course of the narrative.

Engage in conversations that influence the characters' ego states and alter the course of the narrative. Question Reality: Centum speaks of themes that challenge players to question not only the game's reality but also their own perceptions and beliefs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!