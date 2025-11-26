Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: Renegades, star wars

Destiny 2: Renegades Drops Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Destiny 2: Renegades, as the new Star Wars-themed expansion will arrive next week

Article Summary Destiny 2: Renegades launches December 2, 2025, with a Star Wars-inspired expansion and new trailer.

Unlock Renegade abilities, build Syndicate rep, and access new Star Wars-style Blaster weapon archetypes.

Complete high-risk contracts across three planets, six maps, and experience the new Invasion feature.

Pre-order the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition for exclusive rewards, weapons, and instant unlocks.

Bungie held a special livestream this week featuring the new Destiny 2: Renegades expansion coming to the game, and we got the official launch trailer. Working in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, the two and a half minute video you see here showcases everything you need to know about the expansion, including some fun cutscenes and a little bit of the gameplay. Enjoy the trailer as everything will arrive on December 2, 2025.

Destiny 2: Renegades

Players will unlock upgradeable Renegade abilities unique to Lawless Frontier, earn new weapons and gear, and build reputation with shady Syndicate factions through the Notoriety system to expand their arsenal. Renegades also introduces a new weapon archetype, the Blaster, inspired by Star Wars and built for Destiny 2. These energy-based weapons draw ammo directly from your reserves and feature a unique heat management system.

In the Lawless Frontier, Guardians will take on high-risk, high-reward jobs to complete contracts – smuggling, bounty hunting, and sabotage – either solo or with a fireteam. These missions span three planets and six maps inspired by iconic Star Wars locations. One feature, Invasion, allows players to opt in for additional challenges and rewards by enabling other Guardians to invade the battlefield. This introduces a layer of strategic unpredictability, where greater risk yields greater rewards.

The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition is now available and includes both The Edge of Fate and Renegades campaigns, The Desert Perpetual raid, and an upcoming new dungeon. Pre-ordering Renegades through this edition instantly unlocks exclusive rewards: the Renegade Leader Exotic ship, the Starside Introduction emblem, the Exotic Sniper Rifle New Land Beyond with its ornament and catalyst, the Dark Side Legends bundle, the Enneachord Exotic Sparrow, and more. Players who already own the Renegades Standard Edition or the Year of Prophecy Standard Edition can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, which grants access to all exclusive content and rewards included in the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition.

