New World: Aeternum Reveals Season 10: Nighthaven Details

New World: Aeternum will be bringing Halloween to the game in its own way, as Season 10: Nighthaven will be released in October

Amazon Games revealed new details for the next season coming to New World: Aeternum, as Halloween will come to the game in Season 10: Nighthaven. This is what you would expect it to be, and that's perfectly fine, every game needs some werewolves and vampires on occasion for a holiday-themed season. You'll be getting a new region, a new mode, a new story, and more. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more on their latest blog, as the season will launch on October

New World: Aeternum – Season 10: Nighthaven

Nighthaven – With haunting woods, mighty castles and stories of monstrous creatures, Nighthaven is a land shrouded in mystery, where the dark holds sway over the light. Players can discover the secrets hidden in the shadows of its ruins and catacombs, and use them to confront the threats endangering not only the people of Nighthaven, but the whole of Aeternum as well.

Nighthaven – With haunting woods, mighty castles and stories of monstrous creatures, Nighthaven is a land shrouded in mystery, where the dark holds sway over the light. Players can discover the secrets hidden in the shadows of its ruins and catacombs, and use them to confront the threats endangering not only the people of Nighthaven, but the whole of Aeternum as well.

New Story: The Tear of Gaea – After the events of Elysian Wilds, Morgaine's Tear has gone missing. Players must search through ageless ruins and the facades of opulence to find the missing artifact, while working to uncover the truth of what is happening in this isolated and reclusive land.

New Game Mode: Catacombs – Up to three players can explore the depths of a procedurally generated dungeon, battling a wide variety of enemies and bosses, gaining unique mode-specific powerups, collecting cursed resources and currency and racing to successfully exit to cleanse their treasures before time runs out. Difficulty starts at moderate, with the challenge (and reward) increased significantly each time a boss is defeated.

New Raid: Isle of Night – Isle of Night is a new 10-person end game raid set in a once magnificent kingdom whose inhabitants have now fallen Lost. Similar in length and format to Hive of Gorgons, this raid features 3 new bosses and multiple new enemy types, light puzzles, and set piece encounters. This raid will be some of the hardest content in Season 10, demanding players gear-up and coordinate to succeed.

Overhauled Endgame Progression – Nighthaven brings with it numerous game-wide changes to systems, progression, gearing, and rewards. The goal with these changes is to form a connective tissue that motivates a variety of play in endgame activities, and enables players to customize their loadouts in ways they never could before to discover unique and powerful combinations of equipment.

New OPR Map: The Tower – In this 20v20 battlefield, players will fight across three vertical layers of dark grandeur, from the commanding castle heights to the corrupted depths below. The Tower features jump pads, strategic pathways, three capture points and underground passages for a thrilling victory to those who can master both the heights and depths of combat.

