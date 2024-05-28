Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Rabbit's Revenge 2024

New World Has Brought Back Rabbit's Revenge 2024

Amazon Games are bringiing back a fan-favorite event to New World, as Rabbit's Revenge 2024 will kick off in the first week of June.

Article Summary Amazon Games' New World brings back Rabbit's Revenge 2024 event starting June 4th.

Players can earn exclusive loot by hunting corrupted rabbits from June 4-18.

Unique items include a corrupted Flail, armor skin, and a rare emote.

Daily rewards reset at 5 a.m., offering chances for Diamond Gypsum and more.

Amazon Games has revealed the latest event for New World as they are bringing back the fan-favorite experience, Rabbit's Revenge 2024. This is basically a point of for you to go crazy with some rabid rabbits who have been corrupted and are looking for revenge on those who have harmed them. The event will take place from June 4-18; during that time, you'll have a chance to gain some special items that will only be available during that period, and all you haver to do is overcome the cute and cuddly evil roaming about. We have details from the devs below.

New World – Rabbit's Revenge 2024

The furry little killers are back for even more explosive vengeance. Corrupted rabbits will roam the wilds of Aeternum from June 4 through June 18. Hunt or be hunted in pursuit of new and returning event-specific loot. This rabbit season includes a corrupted Flail, a corrupted armor skin, and an emote that only the most corrupt Adventurers will discover. All rewards except for the emote are guaranteed after a certain number of corrupted rabbits have fallen. Help cull the plague for daily and special event rewards. Rewards reset at 5 a.m. local time. For example, if you grab six Diamond Gypsum at 4:58 a.m., you'll be able to earn another at 5:01 a.m.

Each corrupted rabbit can drop the following:

Diamond Gypsum – (66% Drop Chance) Daily Limit: 6 per day

Defiled Rabbit's Foot (80% Drop Chance) Consumable Item: Increases Luck Daily Limit: 5 per day

Corrupted Rabbit Mask (1.5% Drop Chance) Head Skin Guaranteed after defeating 200 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Corruption's Peak Weapon (1% Drop Chance) Flail Guaranteed after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Corruption's Barricade Skin (0.5% Drop Chance) Armor skin Guaranteed after defeating 350 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Defiled Storage Chest of the Hare (0.25% Drop Chance) Housing Item Guaranteed after defeating 400 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!