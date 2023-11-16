Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Video Games | Tagged: neil druckmann, New York Game Awards

New York Game Awards To Honor Neil Druckmann

Neil Druckmann has been announced as the latest recipient for the Legend Award, which will be given to him at the 2024 New York Game Awards.

Article Summary Neil Druckmann to receive Andrew Yoon Legend Award at 2024 NY Game Awards.

Druckmann's 20-year career celebrated for redefining cinematic gameplay.

Award ceremony set for January 23, 2024, at Manhattan's SVA Theatre.

Druckmann joins prestigious list of past Legend Award winners in gaming.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) announced that Neil Druckmann is the recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for the 2024 New York Game Awards. The man behind The Last Of Us will be honored in January with the award as they celebrate his 20-year career in the industry and the works that have been produced under his leadership at Naughty Dog. Previous recipients of the award include Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Jerry Lawson, Jade Raymond, Richard Garriott, Todd Howard, Ralph Baer, and Hideo Kojima. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you below, as well as a video highlighting the nomination. The 2024 New York Game Awards will take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

"Neil Druckmann's story is an inspirational one of self-determinism. He worked his way from an internship all the way up to being a co-president at Naughty Dog," said Harold Goldberg, president and founder, NYVGCC. "His skill for creating titles that consistently redefine cinematic gameplay and human-centric storytelling not only deserves celebrating, but his efforts to create characters that represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives have enriched content in AAA games. His brilliant work has been lauded with multiple New York Game Awards over the year, and we are honored to recognize him as this year's Andrew Yoon Legend Award winner."

"It's an honor to have someone like Neil Druckmann as the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for my first New York Game Awards with NYVGCC," said Ryan O'Callaghan, executive director of NYVGCC. "His creative vision has been monumental in pushing the games industry to captivate audiences through Naughty Dog's expansive video game catalog and their film and TV adaptations. We look forward to presenting the Andrew Yoon Legend Award to Neil live and in-person as part of the 13th Annual New York Game Awards!"

