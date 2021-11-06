Next Space Rebels Will Release In Mid-November

Humble Games revealed this week that they're planning to release their upcoming simulator game Next Space Rebels in mid-November. The game is part engineering course, part rocket science, part foolish behavior with explosives as you build different types of rockets at home with everything from crayons on yellow pad to sophisticated design software, making rockets and showing off your designs while also making the function to do certain tasks. A lot of what's in the game is based on real science, physics, and materials. So essentially you're slowly learning how to build model rockets that can do all sorts of weird nonsense, like blasting hard enough to knock over a port-o-potty. The game will be released on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on November 17th.

Order some parts online, get your camera, and grow your StarTube channel through rocket tinkering and often wacky challenges! With great fame comes great responsibility, and a sudden wrench in your path to greatness will take you on a journey towards space. The mysterious Next Space Rebels know that those who control the satellites now control the future of the internet. Will you join them in their race to internet freedom? Next Space Rebels enables the joy of creation, lessons of failure, and progress of experimentation, generally reserved for complex sim games, through its accessible "notepad-style" creation tools and intertwined narrative. Build A Rocket: Powerful yet easy-to-use rocket creation tools that will let any budding rocketeer express their full creative potential.

Collect New Parts: Earn and gather new parts by completing challenges to grow from a hobbyist rocket builder to an advanced satellite-launching rocket scientist.

Grow Your Following: Grow your online StarTube channel! Share your recorded creations in-game to grow your channel, then export them to share in real life.

Join The Next Space Rebels: Fully live-action cutscenes! Meet an extensive cast of extravagant internet characters on your journey towards becoming a Next Space Rebel.

Creative Freedom: Freeplay mode to create the Frankensteinian rocket of your dreams!

