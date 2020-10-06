Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Releases Today

Nickelodeon fans rejoice as you have a second racing game out today with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Developed by Bamtang Games and published by GameMill Entertainment, the game improves on the original by making longer and tougher courses, as well as opening up the roster to both returning faces and new names. In fact, the names go back to the glory days of Nick as you're getting Ren & Stimpy, the Rugrats, Hey! Arnold, and more. You can snag the game on all three major consoles today, which will also be available on both next-gen consoles when they launch. Enjoy the trailer and more info below.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers is back and we're kicking it into overdrive! In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can select from 30 playable racers and 70 team members to assemble your ultimate pit crew. Choose your favorites from Nickelodeon's hall of fame, including JoJo Siwa, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the babies from Rugrats, the cool kids from Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, Lincoln Loud and his sisters, and more! More Characters + More Karts + More Tracks = MORE FUN! First, speed your way across a variety of Slime-filled tracks in a fun series of races where you can win highly-coveted cups and over 80 upgrades for your Kart! Then, shift into the next gear and challenge your friends in online multiplayer or in local arena multiplayer to see who can cross the finish line first or handle the wild arena challenges! There's no slowing down – on your marks, get set, Slime! Largest collection of Nickelodeon characters ever in a Kart game!

100 beloved Nick characters to choose from, 30 playable racers and 70 crew members that each have unique powers designed to help you win.

Strategize your ultimate pit crew to increase your level of attack, defense, or fun!

Tens of thousands different all-star character combinations.

Local multiplayer up to 4, and online multiplayer up to 8.

New and improved racing engine for best in class racing fun!

Zoom through 28 Slime-filled tracks and 2 arena environments!