Posted in: Cygames, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, nier: Automata

NieR: Automata's 2B Revealed For Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Cygames has revealed the latest DLC character coming to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as 2B will be arriving on the roster shortly.

Article Summary 2B from NieR: Automata is announced as DLC for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Character Pass 1 includes 2B, Vane, Beatrix, Lucilius, and two unrevealed fighters.

2B's release is slated for February 2024, followed by Vane in April and Beatrix in May.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising offers easy controls and an RPG-inspired quest mode.

Cygames made a brand new DLC character reveal for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising tonight, as 2B from NieR: Automata is on the way. Along with developer Arc System Works, the team revealed that the character will be a part of the Character Pass 1, along with in-series characters Vane and Beatrix. All of whom will join Lucilius, who was previously revealed as part of the Version 1.10 update, which will be released on January 16, 2024. The current plan, as it stands, is that 2B will be released sometime in late February 2024, followed by Vane in April 2024 and Beatrix in May 2024. The Pass also has two more unannounced characters, which we assume they're holding onto for a big announcement this Spring, who will eventually be released in Fall 2024. Enjoy the character trailer below as we now wait for a confirmed date.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

The latest installment in the Granblue Fantasy Versus series is taking the genre to new heights! Rise to glory in the definitive fighting game experience for beginners and veterans alike. Need a break from matches? Take a breather and experience a one-of-a-kind island lobby filled with fun attractions. You can even go head-to-head with other players online in a variety of obstacle courses and survival games in an all-new party mode, Grand Bruise Legends! Newcomers can fully enjoy the intensity and thrills of one-on-one combat without needing to memorize complicated controls—simple inputs can be used to perform skills with the press of a single button!

Embark on a journey through the vast skies of Granblue Fantasy and immerse yourself in an epic adventure while mastering the fundamentals of gameplay. As you take on more quests in this action RPG-inspired experience, you'll continue to grow stronger. Express yourself and show some love for your favorite Granblue characters through a variety of character colors, weapon skins, lobby avatars, and even a selectable partner character to cheer you on and give you advice! The only limit is your imagination—construct original dioramas from a massive collection of high-quality 3D models from the Granblue Fantasy Versus series!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!