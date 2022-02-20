Nightmare Reaper Will Leave Early Access In Late March

Blazing Bit Games announced that they're finally bringing Nightmare Reaper out of Early Access and will release the full game next month. The game has been around for over two and a half years while the team slowly updated it and worked out all of the issues, but now you will be able to get the full version on March 28th, 2022 for both Steam and GOG. Originally a solo project from Bruno Beaudoin, who ended up founding the company, the nightmarish story has had two chapters released during Early Access. Chapter three will mark the game's official release. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the game.

Nightmare Reaper is a dark and violent meld of retro and modern action games, inspired by the classic 2.5D first-person shooters of the 90s. Progress through the cursed depths of a nightmare while finding an arsenal of powerful weapons and improving your abilities along the way. This retro-inspired FPS with looter shooter and rogue-lite elements breaches the wall between classic and modern gameplay. Each of the three chapters is 7-10 hours long and is highly replayable. Intense and addictive gameplay – Tons of enemies are crammed in open-ended levels full of surprises and geysers of blood and treasure.

– Tons of enemies are crammed in open-ended levels full of surprises and geysers of blood and treasure. Character progression – Use the gold you find to purchase tons of character upgrades and new abilities via nostalgic minigames.

– Use the gold you find to purchase tons of character upgrades and new abilities via nostalgic minigames. Ludicrous weapon variety – 80 unique weapons (58 in EA) that can drop as loot and can contain a funky mix of over 30 enchantment types.

– 80 unique weapons (58 in EA) that can drop as loot and can contain a funky mix of over 30 enchantment types. Music and audio by Andrew Hulshult from Doom Eternal – The badass tunes in Nightmare Reaper add to the retro vibe and are DMCA free.

– The badass tunes in Nightmare Reaper add to the retro vibe and are DMCA free. Non-intrusive story – The mystery of the nightmare adds to the desire to keep playing.

– The mystery of the nightmare adds to the desire to keep playing. Multiple game modes – Campaign, Endless, New Game+, and Challenge modes offer high replayability.

– Campaign, Endless, New Game+, and Challenge modes offer high replayability. A mix of manual and random level generation – Tons of random events and secrets to discover.