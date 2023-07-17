Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: Nao Games, Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun

Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun Receives August Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun, as Marvelous Europe will release the game in early August.

Marvelous Europe and developer Nao Games confirmed that they will release Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun in just a few weeks on Steam. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a one-button action platformer in which you will use a controller to decide the direction you're going in for an attack, then hit the button lone action button to jump or attack in that direction. Once you get the hang of it, you'll be zooming all over the place to evade traps, take out enemies, and be one of the fastest ninjas on the planet. Enjoy the trailer below as the game comes out on August 2nd.

"In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps, and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse. Celestial doom. This is the fate that awaits humanity. In Edo, Japan, the great cataclysm has been foreseen by a most unlikely soul — a Master Thief. Your mother."

