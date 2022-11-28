Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In Nov. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which were released in November 2021, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $134.03 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $122.63 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $88.69 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $73.88 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $13.23 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $7.62 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $7.55 Videl, Encountering Danger SR BT15-016: $4.93 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $3.89 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $3.41

There has not been much movement on Saiyan Showdown this past month. The two main chase cards remain around the same value, with Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR and SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR both stalling between $120 and $140. The other two SCRs in this four-SCR set (which is itself uncommon and is a result of Bandai celebrating the hobby's fourth anniversary) are mid-level, both between $70 and $90. I still see Saiyan Showdown as a somewhat dynamic expansion, with value in the longterm that can go either way. Largely, outside of the SCRs, the rest of the set including its artistically awesome SPRs are low in value and affordable to pick up as singles.