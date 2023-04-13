Nintendo Releases Final Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Check out the final trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom before Nintendo releases the game on May 12th.

Nintendo dropped a brand new trailer this morning for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom as one final look at the game before launch. This is basically Nintendo's last pitch to you, the fans, to check out the game and buy it when it comes out for the Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023. This nearly four-minute trailer takes to the skies to show you what is floating above Hyrule, after you have bravely defeated Calamity Ganon and saved the kingdom once more, a new threat arises that could destroy the world once and for all. This time around, the team shows off a lot of the mechanics you'll be able to utilize as they have added new challenges, new enemies, new locations, and an entirely new storyline that branches off 2019's Breath of the Wild.

We get to see the world of Hyrule is slowly rebuilding itself and thriving after the fallout from the first game, but new dangers have emerged and threaten everything and everyone. Will you have what it takes to stand up to this new entity that looks to plunge Hyrule into darkness? Or will you stand tall against it and save the world once more? Enjoy the latest trailer below as we'll find out a month from now.

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?