Nintendo Switch Online Adds Chibi-Robo To GameCube Library

The latest GameCube title to be added to Nintendo Switch Online libraray is Chibi-Robo, coming to the online service next week

Nintendo rolled out a surprise entry for the GameCube library on Nintendo Switch Online, as Chibi-Robo will be coming out next week. This is one of those titles that was popular in Japan, got some buzz in the states, but never really reached the heights of success that other Nintendo properties did for a multitude of reasons. Honestly, if you want a complete history, Scott The Woz has a 46-minute video about the franchise, if you got some free time. But, for the rest of us who know about it, its awesome we're getting it as part of the collection of titles, and surprising we're getting it before a LOT of the other well-known GameCube titles that still haven't been added. Enjoy the trailer and info from Nintendo themselves right here as the game will be added on August 21.

Chibi-Robo

With Chibi-Robo, vacuum cleaners and feather dusters are a thing of the past. If you really want to keep your house spick and span, get a robo-cleaner! A gift from Mr Sanderson to his young daughter, Chibi-Robo patrols the Sanderson's home scrubbing, cleansing and even cooking for the family. But as well as litter and dirt, the Sanderson's house is filled with more unusual problems – like robotic arachnids, and even visiting space aliens! Keep the house spotless, wipe out dangerous hazards and you'll cheer up the bickering Sanderson family, earning happy points – and maybe even rise to number one in the robot rankings!

Guide Chibi-Robo around the 3D environment of the Sanderson home – every room offers a different adventure for the diminutive droid, who stands just three inches tall. You can switch to a first person view to get a different perspective, as you look out for household items that will aid Chibi in his duty – spoons can be used to dig up holes in the garden, or you can hide under a mug to scurry across an area without being noticed. Find Moolah coins and you'll also be able to upgrade your Chibi-Robo, furnishing it with a Chibi-Blaster to take out troublesome enemies, or the Chibi-Copter which lets you fly over gaps that would otherwise stop you in your tracks.

It's not just the Sandersons you have to worry about – when the family retires to sleep for the night, the toys in the house come to life, and you'll need to make sure they stay happy too. And keep an eye on your 'Robo – he'll need to be recharged at regular intervals. Don't let Chibi run out of juice, or maybe old man Sanderson will have to get off his butt and actually do some cleaning himself…

Explore a huge house from the perspective of a tiny robot! Visit bedrooms, the basement, and venture into the garden – if you dare!

Explore the house during the day or at night for different results

Blast Spydorz for their scrap and use it to build Utilibots which create ladders, bridges and even warps

Discover costumes to give Chibi-Robo even more abilities, like talking to the family dog!

Upgrade your robot with new accessories to assist you on your missions, like the Chibi-Copter and Chibi Blaster

